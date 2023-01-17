Read full article on original website
League bottom dwellers battle as Ducks visit Blue Jackets
Two struggling franchises looking for a glimmer of hope meet Thursday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Anaheim
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Seattle Kraken make NHL history as first team to sweep 7-game road trip
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken came back home Monday as the hottest team in hockey after doing something that had never been done in the history of the NHL — sweeping a seven-game road trip. The team was looking to make it nine-straight wins on Monday, but they...
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
No. 11 Arizona uses revamped lineup to roll over USC
Drew Peterson scored 15 points and Boogie Ellis added 11, but USC struggled from the start to keep up with No. 11 Arizona in the 81-66 loss on Thursday.
Detroit Red Wings lose to Arizona Coyotes in shootout, 4-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) When: 9 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. ...
Blackhawks Win Regular-Season Game in Philadelphia for 1st Time Since 1996
Hawks win regular-season game in Philly for 1st time since 1996 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since Nov. 9, 1996, the Blackhawks won a regular-season game in Philadelphia after beating the Flyers 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The Blackhawks had previously gone 0-16-1...
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
From the Archives: Aftermath of the Greatest Maple Leafs Trade
Trading five players for one center after a Cup-winning season was a risky move for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Stan Fischler recalls, it was well worth it.
Poised for the playoffs, the Kraken have already made NHL history
SEATTLE — The Seahawks season is over. The Sounders, Mariners and OL Reign won't resume their seasons until late February and March. That leaves over a one-month gap for Seattle sports fans to fill their time in the evenings. Enter the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League's (NHL) darling...
2023 NHL ALL-STAR GAME JERSEYS LEAK ONLINE BEFORE OFFICIAL REVEAL
The National Hockey League is set to reveal this year's All-Star Game jerseys tonight at 9 p.m. ET, but nearly 12 hours before they're supposed to do so, the uniforms leaked on Twitter. It appears that the NHL will be throwing it back to the 1990's for the inspiration for...
