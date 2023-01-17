Read full article on original website
Gigi825
2d ago
I hate seeing what’s happening in St. Louis. I fear we are nearing the point of no return.
St. Louis police identify victim in Monday shooting
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified one of three victims who were gunned down during a two-hour span Monday evening.
Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours
Two and a half weeks into the new year, the fifth, sixth, and seventh homicides of 2023 happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., taking place in less than a two-hour timespan.
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
Woman suspected of shooting at police in downtown St. Louis arrested
ST. LOUIS — A 54-year-old woman who police say fired a shot at officers in downtown St. Louis Friday was charged with two felonies three days after she walked out of jail without any charges. She was taken into custody again Tuesday night. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s...
East St. Louis man accused of aiding carjacking of St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November. Note: The video above is from November. Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and...
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Thieves break into upcoming Stray Rescue building, putting them out $100K
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking for the public's help after their new facility was broken into while under construction, costing them roughly $100,000 in material and repairs.
Woman Released From Jail After Firing at St. Louis Police Now Charged
Jada Davis, 54, is facing two felonies after an exchange of gunfire outside the Social Security Building
3-year-old shot in back by sibling in St. Louis, father arrested
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police...
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Traffic stop led to bust of multi-state crime ring, police say
Florissant police are crediting a minor traffic stop with uncovering a large, cross-country identity theft operation.
Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
Washington Missourian
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
'We have no right to take life' | Mother of 33-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A family’s dining room in St. Louis reeked of devastation Tuesday afternoon. Ollie Robinson and her family sat around the table as they grieved the loss of her daughter 33-year-old Jessica Claybon. “This madness has got to stop. It's just so sad that everybody is...
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
KMOV
Police, residents address recent homicides in Soulard, gas station concerns
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two recent homicides in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in less than two weeks have some residents on edge. “It’s scary. It’s obviously uncomforting,” said Anna Miller. “You just never know what you’re going to expect when you’re living there and that shouldn’t be the case living anywhere.”
Illinois man facing murder charges in shooting death of man trying to steal car in Soulard
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Sauget, Illinois, man in a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in early January. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brett Kress, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal...
Man convicted of murder freed after conviction overturned, St. Louis prosecutors decline new trial date
ST. LOUIS — Within the span of a 10-minute hearing Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office went from asking a judge for more time before agreeing to set a new trial date for a man convicted of first-degree murder to dropping the case against him all together.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
