Saint Louis, MO

I hate seeing what’s happening in St. Louis. I fear we are nearing the point of no return.

New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
Police, residents address recent homicides in Soulard, gas station concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two recent homicides in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in less than two weeks have some residents on edge. “It’s scary. It’s obviously uncomforting,” said Anna Miller. “You just never know what you’re going to expect when you’re living there and that shouldn’t be the case living anywhere.”
