Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tommy Emmanuel pay tribute to Jeff Beck with a heartfelt acoustic fingerstyle performance of Cause We've Ended As Lovers
The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
Guitar World Magazine
Everything you need to know about Filter’Tron pickups – the humbuckers beloved by Chet Atkins, Neil Young and George Harrison
Long associated with That Great Gretsch Sound, the Filter'Tron has been charming guitarists since the late 1950s. It’s astonishing that Chet Atkins, George Harrison, Neil Young, Steven Stills, Malcom Young, Pete Townshend and Brian Setzer all relied on the same electric guitar pickup to achieve some of their greatest tones.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985
Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine
Yardbirds guitar legends unite: Watch Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page jam on Layla at 1983 ARMS Charity concert
The three Yardbirds alums – who between them did much to shape rock guitar – came together for the first time for a magical run of shows in the early '80s. The Yardbirds are a legendary group not only due to their groundbreaking run of albums in the mid- to late-1960s, but also for the fact that three of the greatest guitarists of all time – who between them played a huge role in shaping rock guitar in the late '60s, early '70s, and beyond – came from their ranks.
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie Bachman dies aged 69
Musician played with brother Randy in a band that reached peak in the 70s, with several albums and hit single Roll on Down the Highway
Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
Peter Tork Was Once Asked By ‘Monkees’ Producers ‘Do You Mind Playing The Dummy?’
Peter Tork was once asked by 'Monkees' producers 'do you mind playing the dummy?'
Popculture
David Crosby Dead: Crosby, Stills & Nash Legend Was 81
David Crosby, one of the legendary singer-songwriters of the 1960s and 1970s, has died, his wife told Variety Thursday. He was 81. Crosby, affectionately nicknamed "Croz," was a member of The Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with both bands.
See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Legendary US musician David Crosby dies aged 81
Legendary US musician David Crosby has died aged 81, after a “long illness”. The singer, guitarist and songwriter was part of the original lineup of the Byrds and appeared on their first five albums, including the 1965 hit cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man. He also...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
thebrag.com
Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78
Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. The guitar virtuoso’s family confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 11th, a day after his passing, as per Rolling Stone. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of...
Guitar World Magazine
Josh Smith and Poly Effects finally unveil the Flat V – a wild two-channel gain pedal that took more than two years to make
Combining analog tones and intuitive digital controls, the Flat V looks like it could be one of the most tonally diverse, sonically nuanced overdrive pedals on the market. Despite championing a roots-based blend of blues and jazz, Josh Smith uses some of the most high-tech gear currently on the market.
Guitar World Magazine
David Crosby, co-founder and guitarist of the Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, dies at 81
David Crosby, guitarist and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died at the age of 81. The singer's death was confirmed by his wife, Jan, in a statement to Variety (opens in new tab). We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick...
Guitar World Magazine
How to get the most sought-after sound in indie rock without permanently modifying your guitar
Rubber bridges are all the rage. By most accounts, the first rubber bridges began popping up in the early 2000s after Reuben Cox noticed a modified banjo with a wood and metal wedge beneath the strings. The result was a muted but clear sound. It wasn’t long before Cox introduced...
