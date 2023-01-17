Actress Julia Ormond used to be in everything!Then we stopped seeing the star as muchLearn about her rise and fall in our video Julia Karin Ormond was born in Surrey, England on January 4th, 1965. The British actress started to get leads in school performances and eventually transferred to Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and graduated in 1988. We Want More Julia Ormond Movies and TV Shows! Immediately after graduating, Julia Ormond began to land jobs in British television films such as Young Catherine with Vanessa Redgrave and Stalin. In 1993, Julia Ormond landed a lead role in her film debut in the international movie The Baby of Mâcon and from then on out, she was cast in Hollywood blockbusters, one after the other. Also interesting: Watch the video for the rise and unfortunate fall of the amazing actress Julia Ormond!

3 DAYS AGO