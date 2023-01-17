ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristin Chenoweth On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Actress Kristin Chenoweth made an appearance over at ‘Watch What Happens Live’. The 54-year-old sparkled as she joined the clubhouse on Monday night. During the interview, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is currently working on a brand new project for Broadway, so exciting!. On...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
msn.com

The Rise and Fall of Actress Julia Ormond

Actress Julia Ormond used to be in everything!Then we stopped seeing the star as muchLearn about her rise and fall in our video Julia Karin Ormond was born in Surrey, England on January 4th, 1965. The British actress started to get leads in school performances and eventually transferred to Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and graduated in 1988. We Want More Julia Ormond Movies and TV Shows! Immediately after graduating, Julia Ormond began to land jobs in British television films such as Young Catherine with Vanessa Redgrave and Stalin. In 1993, Julia Ormond landed a lead role in her film debut in the international movie The Baby of Mâcon and from then on out, she was cast in Hollywood blockbusters, one after the other. Also interesting: Watch the video for the rise and unfortunate fall of the amazing actress Julia Ormond!
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog

Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
msn.com

Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career

Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More

NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday. In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.” The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Ready for some more recent...
netflixjunkie.com

How Thinking “really, really hard” Is Taking Sydney Sweeney to Rome

Before ranting about how the power of manifestation has been blown out of proportion by the Internet, you might want to read what top actress Sydney Sweeney has to say about it. Sydney Sweeney, after her performance in the blockbuster HBO high school series Euphoria, has only been rising higher.
Popculture

Former Bachelor Announces Engagement

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy