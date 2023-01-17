Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “What’s this? A potential family? Tell me what I need to do to audition!”

Read full article on original website
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Well, the people here are nice, but I need a home and family. Please adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female orange tabby domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’ve observed you for a few minutes, and yes … I think you’d make good family. So adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small-sized male beagle with a ticked short coat. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Well, you called this meeting! Are you going to adopt me now or what?”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female white/black domestic short hair kitten. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’m all ears! Have you made a decision about adopting me yet?”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized tri-color puppy shepherd. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “I’m always this wide-eyed when I see a new potential family! Please adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male orange tabby domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Animal shelter receives $40K to help relieve challenges brought by canine flu
Lifeline Animal Project has received a $40,000 donation to support the pet shelter’s efforts to control the spread of a ...
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
Cherokee County firefighter’s home burns down, friends start fundraiser to help his family
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County firefighter’s home burned to the ground on Monday and now a friend has organized a fundraiser to help him and his wife. According to the GoFundMe campaign, the home of firefighter Joel Saunders, who works with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Station 24 in Woodstock, was destroyed by a fire.
Therapy llamas visit delighted residents at Roswell senior home
ROSWELL, Ga. — Seniors living at Magnolia Place of Roswell recently got to spend time with two special visitors: therapy llamas, Pie and Quinn. The llamas were brought in to visit with resident Dick Wallace, who was unable to get out of his bed. Wallace passed away just after...
Henry Co. man returns to neighborhood where he once sold drugs. He’s now helping children there
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Terrell Scott has always cared about the McDonough neighborhood where he grew up. But he told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he’ll never forget the guy who used to terrorize his block. “He brought more devastation and desolation to a community that did not...
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
Massive sinkhole opens under Cobb Co. road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a large sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. Cobb DOT crews have...
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Vinings Library to reopen on Monday, January 23
After nearly a month of repairs related to December’s freeze and the subsequent flooding from burst pipes, the Vinings Libary branch of the Cobb public library system will reopen next Monday, January 23. The Vinings Library, the Freeman Poole Senior Center and the West Cobb Senior Center all suffered...
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials tell Channel 2 Action News they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
14-year-old missing in DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing teenage boy. Officers said 14-year-old Xavier was last seen on Sunday, leaving his home on Aztec Stonemill Manor. They add that he was wearing a blue sweat suit, black Crocs and possibly got into an Uber.
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
'We lost it, all in the blink of an eye' | Storm destroys family's home, saved belongings get stolen
AUSTELL, Ga. — A family in Austell, who moved into their home just two months ago, said they lost almost everything when trees came crashing down on it during the storms. Bryan Varela said people who stole from their homes – have only left them in a worse position. They're now trying to start from scratch.
Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome
A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
Clayton County police identify remains as missing man
JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police have now identified the remains of a man who went missing back in December. The remains of Laurence “Alex” Day were found at the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. The 28-year-old was initially reported missing on Dec. 15 by family members, according to Clayton County police.
