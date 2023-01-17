ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to face judge weeks after his arrest

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of murdering a Stoughton mother last month is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 39-year-old Victor Carter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in mid-December, days after the body of 40-year-old Amber Buckner was found in a shed behind her home on Park St. in Stoughton.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Carter has recently lived in Stoughton and in Brockton.

Investigators said Carter and Buckner had a relationship history.

Buckner’s friends told Boston 25 News she had three children, loved cooking, and was working hard to turn her life around after battling drug addiction.

Carter is set to be arraigned and answer to his murder warrant in Stoughton District Court Tuesday morning.

If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or if you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, you’re encouraged to call the Massachusetts state-wide domestic violence services hotline SafeLink at 877-785-2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

