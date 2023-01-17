Read full article on original website
Georgia approves unemployment assistance for 7 counties affected by severe storms, tornadoes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Wednesday that workers in seven Georgia counties may be eligible for unemployment assistance to make up for work compensation lost during Jan. 12′s severe storms. Those who live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians urged to be cautious of scams after severe storms
ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to be cautious of potential scams following recent tornadoes and severe storms throughout the state. Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
wfxl.com
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties
Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance. “The declaration will provide...
wfxl.com
AG Carr, Commissioner King Warn Georgians of potential fraud following recent tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia lawmakers are warning storm victims of potential fraud following last week's severe weather outbreak. In a media release, Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning of potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes. Storm Fraud. Both Carr and...
hstoday.us
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth
Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
Georgia officials announce bipartisan hydrogen energy ‘braintrust’
Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senator, and Tim Echols, the Republican vice chair of the state’s utilities regulator, have teamed up to create a coalition of experts and business leaders to promote Georgia as a center for hydrogen energy.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
College leaders warn falling enrollment could sap budgets
ATLANTA — Leaders of Georgia's public universities and technical colleges warned lawmakers Wednesday that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend each year...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly...
Gov. Kemp unveils 2023 budget proposal including raising HOPE Scholarship to 100% of tuition
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Ahead of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp presented his recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets to the Georgia General Assembly. Items in the budget are intended to meet state requirements, while also providing investment in education, health, and safety.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Supporting GA kids aging out of foster care. Updated: 14 hours ago. It is that time of year again, you can officially start...
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
