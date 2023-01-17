ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians urged to be cautious of scams after severe storms

ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to be cautious of potential scams following recent tornadoes and severe storms throughout the state. Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.
GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties

Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance. “The declaration will provide...
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth

Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
College leaders warn falling enrollment could sap budgets

ATLANTA — Leaders of Georgia's public universities and technical colleges warned lawmakers Wednesday that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend each year...
Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly...
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
