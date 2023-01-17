BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO