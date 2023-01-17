Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Former SRO urges better connections with students after guns found at 2 Huntsville high schools
Huntsville City Schools are on high alert after firearms were discovered at Mae Jemison and Lee-New Century high schools Wednesday. The district said the two students involved are facing discipline, which could include expulsion. They would not divulge more information on the students, because they both are minors. Retired school...
WAAY-TV
Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville
Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center. The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
WAAY-TV
Student found with gun at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville
A Mae Jemison High School student was removed from campus Wednesday after being discovered in possession of a firearm. “The student will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide,” according to a news release. No other information about the incident was provided by either the...
WAAY-TV
Parents, Huntsville City Schools leaders react to two guns being found at two high schools
Two Huntsville City Schools students are facing disciplinary action after bringing a gun to school on Wednesday. District leaders say it's quite concerning these incidents have occurred and additional security measures are in the works as a result. They also urge parents and guardians to make sure firearms are secured...
Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Schools Get New Administrators
Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked […]. Taken for NSM Facebook “We are happy to announce Ms. Brooke Crawford as our new assistant principal! She has worked at NSM since the 2016-2017 school year. During that time she taught Pre-k for two years and family and consumer sciences for four and a half years. She also coached…
WAFF
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
James Bar-B-Q employees to donate tips to 14-year-old with cancer
If you choose to order food from or dine in at James Bar-B-Q this week, any tips you leave the staff are set to go a long way.
Former Marshall County EMA director passes away
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
WAFF
Guntersville Prosecutor: City will move forward with euthanization of Havoc the dog
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.
WAAY-TV
'It's not in very good shape': Iconic Saturn IB landmark at Welcome Center off I-65 to be removed
The iconic Saturn IB rocket welcoming people coming from Tennessee on Interstate 65 will have to go. "It's not in very good shape, so there's been some concerns about the safety of people around it," state Tourism Director Lee Sentell said. "It was never intended to last outside in the weather for more than 40 years."
Redevelopment at Quintard Mall nearly complete in Calhoun County
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence. Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull […]
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 9 thru January 12, 2023
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to. Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for. Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and. Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm.
WAFF
Havoc the dog's execution delayed
Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two...
doppleronline.ca
Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms
UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
WAFF
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
WHNT-TV
Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years
For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
weisradio.com
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook Off
Saturday, February 4, is the date for the 15th annual Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook Off. Local teams will be putting their recipes to the taste test with on-site cooking and plenty of bragging rights on the line. The teams can begin cooking as early as 7:00am. The public is invited...
weisradio.com
UPDATED / Head-On Collision Wednesday Morning in Cherokee County Claims Life
First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 shortly after 10:00am Wednesday. The wreck was reportedly head-on leading to one person being entrapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel closed down the roadway from the scene of the accident to the Georgia State...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Comments / 0