Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant
STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
walls102.com
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
wjol.com
Village of Manhattan Welcomes McDonald’s to Community Signaling New Opportunities for Growth and Dining Options
At the January 17 th meeting of the Village of Manhattan Board, Trustees approved a special use permit and site plan for the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 440 West North Street, also known as Rt. 52, and is located just north of Manhattan’s downtown. This action follows many months of work to attract this new franchise to town and represents another step forward in diversifying dining options for local residents and visitors to town.
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor who failed to do work they paid for
WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
classichits106.com
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarships
LASALLE — The Illinois Sheriffs” Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's squad car damaged in crash following chase
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase that led to a crash involving a squad car in St. Charles Friday morning. No injuries were reported and police say they have a lead on a suspect who fled the area on foot. The crash happened at around 6:30. The...
Comments / 0