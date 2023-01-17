ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand

The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Allyson Felix Announcement

United States track and field legend Allyson Felix has been presented with a major honor by her alma mater, USC. USC announced on Wednesday that it is naming its track and field complex after Felix.  "Our track & field team will now compete on a field named after USC alum, 11-time Olympic ...
