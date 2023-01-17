Read full article on original website
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
Media Release- Lights On- 1-18-22
Bloomington, IL - On Tuesday, 11/17/2023, Country Financial agents, City of Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, CEO of Lights On! Don Samuel, Manager of the Bloomington Walmart Michael Holleman, local community members, and members of the Bloomington Police Department were present for a press conference to unveil the Lights On! program in Bloomington.
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
Illinois state park ranked as ‘7th most Instagrammed’ in the USA
LA SALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Did you know that visitors to an Illinois state park have posted over 102,801 photos to Instagram, making it the “7th Most Instagrammed” state park in the United States? Analysts from Travel Lens went through Instagram hashtags to find the most number of post that used #(parkname) for each […]
ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza
AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.
Police release photos from scene of Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have released surveillance photos in connection with the fire late Sunday night at Peoria’s Planned Parenthood facility. Peoria Fire said Monday the blaze at Knoxville and Hanssler was believed to be an arson, with fire and smoke showing from a front window when they arrived.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
PC Foods Going Out Of Business
There will soon be one less grocery store to choose from in Starved Rock Country. PC Foods in Granville is in the process of going out of business. A management representative tells 103.9 WLPO News that they're going out of business due to lack of support from the community. The rep says they have all local employees and they've tried everything but support hasn't been enough to keep the doors open.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
