Speaker of the House visits Rotary Club
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday at the LaFollette Methodist Church. State Rep. Dennis Powers introduced Sexton. Powers and Sexton were both elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2010. According to Powers, the two have been “friends ever since.”
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was of the Church of God faith. She was a devoted Christian that loved her family and friends. Her favorite things were butterflies, going places with others, word searches and making others laugh. Preceded in death...
Woodson’s Cash Stores to host Chamber Coffee Connection Thu.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites you to Thursday’s January Coffee Connection with Chamber Citadel Partner, Woodson’s Cash Stores. “We look forward to seeing you at 2221 Jacksboro Pike, Suite A15, in La Follette. Breakfast will also be provided,” said...
Campbell, Mahar rescue infant from mother’s DUI car wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police Officers Anthony Mahar and Mallory Campbell rescued an infant from a car that wrecked into a utility pole. In the cold of Monday afternoon, the car turned from Central Avenue heading up Nevada Avenue soon turning left driving head on into a wooden telephone pole, according to video footage from the Ben Rogers Building Camera. WATCH HERE.
Wind Advisory today, gusts as high as 45 miles per hour
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s a day when your cap may get blown off or your trash can ends up down the street. The wind is blowing so high today that a Wind Advisory runs until 7pm. Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.
