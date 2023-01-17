Read full article on original website
Amazing, This NJ Ice Cream Shop Serves Up The States Tallest Ice Cream Cone
Bigger is better, especially when it comes to ice cream, and one very popular New Jersey ice cream parlor serves up what appears to be the most gigantic cone in the state!. Just because we are in the middle of winter, doesn't mean it's not a good time to talk about ice cream.
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention
The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around. We have already cornered the market on Italian food,...
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)
A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Trendy NJ retailer reveals what’s hot for Valentine’s Day
Showcase, the retailer known for having the “hottest trends” has released their list of what’s trendy for Valentine’s Day. You can find the items in one of their six New Jersey stores or at their online store. Just some of the items they say are hot...
Controversial List of the Worst Small Towns in New Jersey is Baffling
New Jersey gets enough bad publicity as it is. This new article isn't helping our reputation at all. Lifestyle website Road Snacks decided to "crunch some numbers" to determine the 10 worst small towns to live in. I don't know about you, but when I think about absolute livability rankings,...
The Best New Jersey Spots For Singles to Spend Valentine’s Day
If you find yourself single this Valentine's Day, you can still have fun at these NJ spots. For many, Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate your love for your partner. However, if you don't have one, it can leave you feeling left out. Seeing all of your friends post bouquets of flowers and snaps from romantic dinners can get annoying really quickly.
Lover’s It’s the Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey
We are just over twenty days away from Valentine's Day and maybe you are looking for a great way to celebrate with your lover. How about a fantastic restaurant that is intimate and has fabulous views? We have the "Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey". Best of...
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
Songs That All New Jersey Residents Are Required to Know
I was recently presented with the challenge of coming up with a list of songs that exude the feel of New Jersey. So let me start by addressing the obvious. I could easily choose 20 Bruce songs or 20 JBJ songs, and I'd still be leaving out songs. So, for...
This One Pound Mozzarella Stick In New Jersey Will Blow Your Mind
This is the mozzarella stick to end all mozzarella sticks, and no surprise, it's right here in New Jersey. Mozzarella sticks are a staple when it comes to good bar food. I mean, it's fried cheese with warm marinara sauce, what's not to absolutely love?. The Jersey Shore is home...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
