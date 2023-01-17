Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa city council rejects four of Mayor Jane Castor's controversial vetoes
Three members of council turned down a public vote for an independent attorney on the police citizens review board
Poll: Jane Castor holds overwhelming lead in Mayor’s race; Janet Cruz dominates City Council race
Of those polled, 63% said they would support City Council candidates who work with Castor to pass her agenda. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poised for easy re-election, according to results from a new internal poll taken ahead of Friday’s candidate qualifying deadline. Of those polled, 61% said they...
Mike Suarez seeks return to Tampa City Council
Suarez will face a former colleague, Guido Maniscalco. Just three days before the qualifying deadline, former Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez filed to run for his old job. Suarez filed for Tampa City Council District 2, where he will face current District 6 City Council member Guido Maniscalco and,...
‘The mayor is saying that the people don't deserve to vote’: Tampa city council reacts to Castor’s charter change vetoes
Council has a chance to override the mayor at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Seminole Heights construction issues addressed by Tampa City Council
Construction in Seminole Heights has caused a commotion amongst neighbors and businesses, but today, Tampa City Council will address the issues.
Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership
Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker
Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
In Hillsborough County, low vote-by-mail request count raises concern about new voter law impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County’s supervisor of elections is voicing concern ahead of March’s municipal election in Tampa — and Florida’s new voter law might be to blame. Vote-by-mail numbers are way down compared with four years ago while thousands of voters might be unaware...
Will redevelopment bring St Pete's Gas Plant District enough affordable housing?
St Pete residents are concerned about the cost of living with the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.
Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube hospitalized after high fall, injuries not life-threatening
He fell about 25 feet before being transported to a Sarasota hospital. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized after a fall. The incident was first reported by Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch and then later confirmed by Steube’s congressional office. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his...
Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Darryl Shaw to lead $40M capital campaign for Florida Aquarium
The campaign will help fund a major expansion project. Developer Darryl Shaw will lead The Florida Aquarium’s upcoming $40 million capital campaign, called Sea Change. The campaign will be the aquarium’s largest since opening in 1995. It will help fund plans for a major expansion, including several new guest experiences and an outdoor California sea lion habitat.
Clearwater has not recycled since July; solid waste official resigns
CLEARWATER — Clearwater has failed to process any residential recyclable materials since last July, a major lapse that led to the resignation of the city’s solid waste assistant director this week, officials confirmed Jan. 12. The breakdown involved thousands of tons of materials left at the curb by...
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?
St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
Survey asks residents what they want built under the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in south Tampa are being asked what they would like to see built underneath the Selmon Expressway. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is now conducting a survey of residents to help determine what will be built under the roadway at the intersection of MacDill Avenue and Bay To Bay Boulevard.
Small Town Doctor, Samuel Carnes Harvard
The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
