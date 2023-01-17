ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

floridapolitics.com

Mike Suarez seeks return to Tampa City Council

Suarez will face a former colleague, Guido Maniscalco. Just three days before the qualifying deadline, former Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez filed to run for his old job. Suarez filed for Tampa City Council District 2, where he will face current District 6 City Council member Guido Maniscalco and,...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership

Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker

Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle

The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Darryl Shaw to lead $40M capital campaign for Florida Aquarium

The campaign will help fund a major expansion project. Developer Darryl Shaw will lead The Florida Aquarium’s upcoming $40 million capital campaign, called Sea Change. The campaign will be the aquarium’s largest since opening in 1995. It will help fund plans for a major expansion, including several new guest experiences and an outdoor California sea lion habitat.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater has not recycled since July; solid waste official resigns

CLEARWATER — Clearwater has failed to process any residential recyclable materials since last July, a major lapse that led to the resignation of the city’s solid waste assistant director this week, officials confirmed Jan. 12. The breakdown involved thousands of tons of materials left at the curb by...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?

St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Small Town Doctor, Samuel Carnes Harvard

The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!
BROOKSVILLE, FL

