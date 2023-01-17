ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

"Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation. "Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Detective dog in Ohio looking for her investigative partner

"If you see Kara walking down the street, you're probably going to see her nose to the ground. She just loves sniffing and investigating her environment." Detective dog in Ohio looking for her investigative partner.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week

Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say

Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GXI1F8.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
614now.com

How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard

As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday.
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Nearly 400 cars stolen in central Ohio since New Year's day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The CrimeTracker 10 interactive map revealed that there have been nearly 400 car thefts in central Ohio since Jan. 1. What’s most concerning for residents is that a lot of these reported thefts were committed by teens. Within the last three days, there have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio is reporting thousands of customers without power in Delaware and Franklin counties. View...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools still dealing with bus issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week marks the third week for new bus routes for students in and around Columbus City School District. Columbus City Schools interim Superintendent Angela Chapman said at Tuesday’s school board meeting that the district’s transportation center is still receiving about 1,000 calls each day. As for the transportation call center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury filed new charges on Thursday against Nalah Jackson, accused of kidnapping two five-month-old twins and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas. The 24-year-old has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping a minor and faces at least 20 years of incarceration and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire

Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
COLUMBUS, OH

