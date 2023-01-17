ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
DeMar DeRozan will make his return vs. Detroit Pistons in Paris

DeMar DeRozan will officially make his return to the Chicago Bulls lineup on Thursday when they battle the Detroit Pistons in Paris, France. The veteran wingman's absence from the team's injury report was a welcome sight for head coach Billy Donovan and his staff, as they will finally be able to rely on DeRozan's scoring prowess and leadership on the court.
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeRozan returns

PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson. The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago...
Rudy Gobert (groin) out for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Denver on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time with Gobert sidelined.
