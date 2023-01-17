Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Denver on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time with Gobert sidelined.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO