Cold to start, but abundant sunshine will warm up your Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold morning should give way to plenty of sunshine and a beautiful Tuesday.

A nice warm-up is expected as temperatures climb into the mid-70s in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said that while the air will turn chilly again on Tuesday night, it won’t be as cold as what we’ve felt in recent days.

Lows Wednesday morning will be mostly in the low 50s throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Even more of a warm-up is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Shields said highs on both days should approach 80 degrees.

