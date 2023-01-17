ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Cold temperatures, a little sunshine possible later today

Watching for some passing flurries during the morning commute. Plan on snow moving in during the Chiefs game Saturday. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a little sunshine trying to appear late in the afternoon. Temperatures barely budge through the day and the wind remains gusty. Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 24°-26°
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

Rains push into Kansas City; parts of Missouri, Kansas brace for winter weather

Rain spread across the Kansas City area during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, making it a soggy commute for some, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. While the metro area will likely only see rain on Wednesday, those in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are under a weather advisory until noon. A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including snow along with a light glazing of ice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and snow by mid-week now likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Remember This?

Need a chip off the block? Then this ice pick advertising the Kansas City Ice Company will pointedly do the job. Despite the similarity of names, the Kansas City Ice Company and the City Ice Company were just two of nearly a dozen companies that produced ice and delivered to customer’s homes via wagon or truck.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

PHOTOS: Animals of Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last several years, we’ve asked you, the members of Chiefs Kingdom, to send us your photos to help show the vastness of the Kingdom. We feel there’s a need to highlight a particularly important constituency of the Kingdom: the animals from Chiefs Kingdom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Bug

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring

Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Dino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO

