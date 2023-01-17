Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
kshb.com
Cold temperatures, a little sunshine possible later today
Watching for some passing flurries during the morning commute. Plan on snow moving in during the Chiefs game Saturday. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a little sunshine trying to appear late in the afternoon. Temperatures barely budge through the day and the wind remains gusty. Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 24°-26°
AOL Corp
Rains push into Kansas City; parts of Missouri, Kansas brace for winter weather
Rain spread across the Kansas City area during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, making it a soggy commute for some, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. While the metro area will likely only see rain on Wednesday, those in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are under a weather advisory until noon. A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including snow along with a light glazing of ice.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
KMBC.com
Rain and snow by mid-week now likely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
KCTV 5
Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saving sea turtles may seem like a downstream problem for animal lovers in Kansas and Missouri, but aquarist Traci Cameron says it’s closer to home than you may think. “Especially being here in the Midwest, any of our pollution that we do here it...
northeastnews.net
Remember This?
Need a chip off the block? Then this ice pick advertising the Kansas City Ice Company will pointedly do the job. Despite the similarity of names, the Kansas City Ice Company and the City Ice Company were just two of nearly a dozen companies that produced ice and delivered to customer’s homes via wagon or truck.
One killed in northeast Kansas semi rollover
A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
kshb.com
PHOTOS: Animals of Chiefs Kingdom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last several years, we’ve asked you, the members of Chiefs Kingdom, to send us your photos to help show the vastness of the Kingdom. We feel there’s a need to highlight a particularly important constituency of the Kingdom: the animals from Chiefs Kingdom.
I-635 reopens in Northland after serious-injury crash Wednesday
A serious-injury crash involving two vehicles closed Interstate 635 in the Northland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Riverside Fire Department.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Bug
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
New and coming-soon businesses to Kansas City
As KC continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
FOX4 farewell to Abby Eden
Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday, saying farewell to Kansas City surrounded by family, colleagues
kansascitymag.com
Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring
Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Jackson County files lawsuit to address alleged insulin pricing scheme
Jackson County is suing a number of insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers due to claims of an insulin pricing scheme that unfairly prices the diabetes treatment.
