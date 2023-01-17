Rain spread across the Kansas City area during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, making it a soggy commute for some, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. While the metro area will likely only see rain on Wednesday, those in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are under a weather advisory until noon. A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including snow along with a light glazing of ice.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO