Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO