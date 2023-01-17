Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
Syracuse aims to replace residents’ old trash cans with automated lift carts
Syracuse, N.Y. – City officials are pondering two big changes in trash pickup this year, but first they want to hear from residents. The Common Council will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at City Hall. Change No. 1: The public works department plans to issue...
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Relocates Rehabilitation Services
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center has relocated their rehabilitation services from the third floor to now the first floor to better accommodate their patients. The relocation will help make the hospital outpatient accessibility easier with the department now located adjacent to the hospital’s main entrance. “This relocation completes a process...
Syracuse has no recruits in the ‘23 class; when is the last time that happened? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Other than the current Syracuse Orange basketball team, we probably spend more time on recruiting and history than any other topics in Mike’s Mailbox. This week, we’re combining recruiting and history. The answers may offer some interesting perspective on Syracuse’s current recruiting efforts.
wrvo.org
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE GALLON OF MILK
Those were Brexialee Torres' last heard words. That's what the store man told the television reporter. She paid $5 for the gallon of milk, she thanked him and, 11-years-old, she stepped out into the night. Through the entrance and the open iron-bar security door with the Bluntville sticker, down the...
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation
Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
syracuse.com
One of CNY’s last JCPenney stores to close; here’s when liquidation sale will start
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
localsyr.com
What’s Going Around: January 16, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.
Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers
Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
Ikea in Syracuse: Furniture store chain finally opens in Central New York, sort of
Ikea is finally in Central New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers IKEA customers an option to purchase qualifying furniture orders online for a flat rate of $30 and pick them up closer to home,” the website says. “As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Syracuse, NY community.”
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
March, vigil to be held after 11-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Community activists are holding a march, community discussion and a vigil Tuesday after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while buying milk in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot as she was heading home at 7:43 p.m. Monday after buying a gallon of milk...
earnthenecklace.com
Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?
Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
