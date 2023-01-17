ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

cnycentral.com

SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Guthrie Cortland Relocates Rehabilitation Services

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center has relocated their rehabilitation services from the third floor to now the first floor to better accommodate their patients. The relocation will help make the hospital outpatient accessibility easier with the department now located adjacent to the hospital’s main entrance. “This relocation completes a process...
CORTLAND, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE GALLON OF MILK

Those were Brexialee Torres' last heard words. That's what the store man told the television reporter. She paid $5 for the gallon of milk, she thanked him and, 11-years-old, she stepped out into the night. Through the entrance and the open iron-bar security door with the Bluntville sticker, down the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation

Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers

Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
MATTYDALE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ikea in Syracuse: Furniture store chain finally opens in Central New York, sort of

Ikea is finally in Central New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers IKEA customers an option to purchase qualifying furniture orders online for a flat rate of $30 and pick them up closer to home,” the website says. “As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Syracuse, NY community.”
SYRACUSE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?

Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY

