traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft identified an Earth-sized world called TOI 700 e, located in its star's habitable zone. Initial analysis shows the world is 95 percent Earth's size and it is likely a rocky planet, a report from NASA reveals. The discovery sheds new light on exoplanets that could harbor life, revealing new insight into the formation of our own solar system.
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
satnews.com

UPDATE 4: SpaceX changes date and time of the Starlink launch to January 15th from Vandenberg SFB — while SpaceX Falcon 9 propelled the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –

SpaceX has moved the date for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from January 14th and is now targeting Sunday, January 15th from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 8:18 p.m. PT. Following...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Crawfish Boxes

French Astronaut Claudie Haigneré Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
COLORADO STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023

SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Virgin Orbit's Failed Rocket Seen Crashing Back to Earth in Fiery Video

After failing to reach orbit and deliver seven payloads on board, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket fell back to Earth towards its fiery doom. The rocket’s hellish descent was captured on video, revealing the unfortunate journey back from space. Ramón López, an observer at the Spanish Meteor Network, caught...
Digital Trends

SpaceX reaches agreement with astronomers to limit Starlink interference

This week, National Science Foundation announced it has reached an agreement with SpaceX to limit the effects of Starlink satellites on astronomy. Astronomers have been raising concerns about the effects that Starlink satellites could have on scientific study for several years now, as part of a wider consideration of the cultural and environmental importance of dark and quiet skies. The International Astronomical Union has even set up a special center for addressing the issue of satellite megaconstellations like Starlink on both optical and radio astronomy.
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid 2020 BP: Aircraft-Sized Space Rock to Makes Its Closest Approach to Earth on January 19

Asteroids have struck and passed by Earth multiple times, wherein most gets incinerated in our atmosphere or some reaching the surface. Regardless of the size and potential impact, astronomers from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other space agencies have monitored these floating space objects, since some could be large enough to be considered as planet killers.

