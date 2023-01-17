Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
whdh.com
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, expected to appear in court
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been charged with her murder and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning, according to officials. Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued on Tuesday in...
whdh.com
DA: Man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman against her will at Boston hotel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly holding a woman against her will at a Boston hotel, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Herbert Jones this week, who was taken...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
whdh.com
‘He hurt so many people’: Mother of murdered Stoughton woman attends suspect’s hearing
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a Stoughton woman who was murdered last month appeared in court for the suspect’s hearing on Tuesday. Despite her grief, Linda Malone says she showed up at Stoughton District Court to see 39-year-old Victor Carter, who is accused of killing her 40-year-old daughter and mother of three, Amber Buckner.
whdh.com
Police: Juvenile arrested, man hospitalized following MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police. Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to face judge weeks after his arrest
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of murdering a Stoughton mother last month is set to face a judge Tuesday morning. Police arrested 39-year-old Victor Carter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in mid-December, days after the body of 40-year-old Amber Buckner was found in a shed behind her home on Park St. in Stoughton.
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
whdh.com
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested
BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
whdh.com
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center medical assistant accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arraigned on a rape charge and is on administrative leave pending the investigation, the DA said. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
whdh.com
Ana Walshe’s friend: Husband deserves ‘isolation’
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville ‘crash and dash’
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
whdh.com
Prosecutors say suspect in Stoughton mother’s murder stabbed her over 30 times
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother faced a judge on Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13.
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
Comments / 0