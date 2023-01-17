Read full article on original website
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70 today, Tracking rain for the weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Warming to near 70 today. Much cooler to start the weekend. Rain returns on Sunday. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible. Winds will gradually ramp up through the day, reaching 10 to 15 with gusts 20 to 25 mph by this evening.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Cold moves in Saturday with highs in mid-30s, along with windy conditions
It will not be the best of days for Saturday, with lots of clouds and windy conditions along with temps only in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze
It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A brief preview of April with highs in the 70s Thursday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Wednesday evening! We have a bit of a roller coaster ride in both temperatures and precipitation chances the next several days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and lows drop into the mid 40s. We stay dry overnight, but isolated showers pop-up Thursday morning...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unfold in Central, Eastern U.S This Week; Forecast Warns of Flooding, Snow Concerns
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could unfold in Central and Eastern United States this week. In addition, the forecast said that snow and rain could cause travel concerns and flooding. The challenging severe weather risks could be problematic for people with outdoor activity and travel plans. Furthermore,...
