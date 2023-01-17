Read full article on original website
‘A Hui Hou!’ Kai Kahele Bids Aloha To Congress
WASHINGTON — The 117th Congress comes to a close Tuesday, marking the end of Kai Kahele’s lone two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was expected by many to live out a long and promising political career. Kahele decided not to run for reelection in...
Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives
A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Federal approvals clear way for Klamath River dam removals
A decades-long effort to remove four dams on the lower Klamath River in California and Oregon would be the largest dam removal in the world. The dam removals would reopen access to more than 400 miles of habitat for threatened coho salmon, Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other threatened native fish.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
The life of Abigail Kawananakoa, who claimed to be Hawaii's 'last princess'
Though Kawananakoa was seen a symbol of Hawaii's bygone monarchy, she held no official role in the state government in her life.
Biden should expedite disaster declaration, Panetta says after visit to devastated Santa Cruz Mountain towns
Rep. Jimmy Panetta received an eye-opening visual Friday of the damage incurred by the San Lorenzo Valley following the 2023 storms. He says he is working to make sure the federal government takes care of the region during recovery.
What states have the worst roads in America?
Cross-country motorists often notice that once they cross a state line, the roads either get better or worse. Highway maintenance is largely a function of state government and some states do a better job than others. ConsumerAffairs researchers have completed a study of roads in all 50 states and ranked...
Volunteers Collect 5 Tons of Ocean Trash at Kahoolawe, Hawaii Beach
Five tons of marine debris is destined for a recycling center after staff and volunteers took on the task of cleaning up Kanapou Beach in Hawaii. Margaret Pulver from the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission said that currents carry plastics and other materials to the beach, where they are washed up. She alluded to the North Pacific Garbage Patch.
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system.
‘Seen And Heard’: Biden Pledges More Support for Asian, Hawaiian And Pacific Communities
Advocates for Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans in Hawaii say the president’s new plan to support their communities is an important step toward addressing longstanding inequities both locally and nationally. President Joe Biden’s administration held a lengthy webinar Tuesday discussing the details of the national strategy focusing...
US Kicks In $1M More For UXO Cleanup On Solomon Islands
The U.S. Department of State will provide $1 million to fund ongoing efforts to locate and document unexploded ordnance left behind by American and Japanese forces in the Solomon Islands 80 years after one of the most ferocious campaigns of World War II. Unexploded ordnance, called UXO, still kills and...
Endangered Bird Poised To Get Hundreds Of Thousands Of Protected Acres In Hawaii
Federal wildlife officials have proposed that more than 275,000 acres of forest across Hawaii be designated critical habitat for the ‘i‘iwi bird, one of about a dozen native honeycreeper species currently headed toward extinction. Conservationists with the Center for Biological Diversity heralded the long-awaited move by the U.S....
Hawaii Agency Is Racing ‘Against The Clock’ To Build New Preschools
The head of the new state school construction agency is asking the Legislature to fund three additional positions to help build and renovate up to 200 preschool classrooms by June 2024. The School Facilities Authority, created in 2020, has $200 million for the task but is off to a slow...
GOP Infighting Puts Jill Tokuda’s Swearing-In Ceremony On Hold
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda — and the rest of Congress for that matter — will just have to wait. Tokuda was elected to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in November to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. She was supposed to be sworn in Tuesday, but GOP infighting over who should be speaker derailed the celebration.
Fijian Women And Indigenous Groups Celebrate Election Outcome But Democracy Remains Fragile
On Christmas Eve in 2006 Shamima Ali, then a human rights commissioner in Fiji, was getting phone calls about young women leaders being rounded up by the Fijian military and taken to the military camp. Just weeks prior, military commander Frank Bainimarama had successfully led a coup to overthrow Fiji’s government under the guise of promoting peace and multiculturalism.
Chad Blair: Gov. Green Wants You To Know He's A Doctor — Still
It’s the kind of thing that probably only journalists who cover the State Capitol would notice: “Governor Josh Green, M.D. submits the Executive Budget for Fiscal Biennium to the Legislature and announces the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities.”. That’s from a Dec. 19...
The Storms Hitting California Start Near Hawaii. So Why Is It So Calm In The Islands?
Here at the starting point of “the Pineapple Express,” it’s a little hard to imagine being at one end of a 2,500-mile ribbon of moisture that in California fills rivers to overflowing, triggers mudslides and breaches levees. And yet, it’s right there on satellite maps: sometimes originating...
