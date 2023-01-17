ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Daily Montanan

Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives

A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
nationalfisherman.com

Federal approvals clear way for Klamath River dam removals

A decades-long effort to remove four dams on the lower Klamath River in California and Oregon would be the largest dam removal in the world. The dam removals would reopen access to more than 400 miles of habitat for threatened coho salmon, Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other threatened native fish.
ConsumerAffairs

What states have the worst roads in America?

Cross-country motorists often notice that once they cross a state line, the roads either get better or worse. Highway maintenance is largely a function of state government and some states do a better job than others. ConsumerAffairs researchers have completed a study of roads in all 50 states and ranked...
waste360.com

Volunteers Collect 5 Tons of Ocean Trash at Kahoolawe, Hawaii Beach

Five tons of marine debris is destined for a recycling center after staff and volunteers took on the task of cleaning up Kanapou Beach in Hawaii. Margaret Pulver from the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission said that currents carry plastics and other materials to the beach, where they are washed up. She alluded to the North Pacific Garbage Patch.
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘Seen And Heard’: Biden Pledges More Support for Asian, Hawaiian And Pacific Communities

Advocates for Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans in Hawaii say the president’s new plan to support their communities is an important step toward addressing longstanding inequities both locally and nationally. President Joe Biden’s administration held a lengthy webinar Tuesday discussing the details of the national strategy focusing...
Honolulu Civil Beat

US Kicks In $1M More For UXO Cleanup On Solomon Islands

The U.S. Department of State will provide $1 million to fund ongoing efforts to locate and document unexploded ordnance left behind by American and Japanese forces in the Solomon Islands 80 years after one of the most ferocious campaigns of World War II. Unexploded ordnance, called UXO, still kills and...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Fijian Women And Indigenous Groups Celebrate Election Outcome But Democracy Remains Fragile

On Christmas Eve in 2006 Shamima Ali, then a human rights commissioner in Fiji, was getting phone calls about young women leaders being rounded up by the Fijian military and taken to the military camp. Just weeks prior, military commander Frank Bainimarama had successfully led a coup to overthrow Fiji’s government under the guise of promoting peace and multiculturalism.
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

