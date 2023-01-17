A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.

