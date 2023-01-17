ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s homeless crisis takes a toll on local restaurants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people. And it’s hurting their bottom line. In addition to a labor shortage and high food costs, some business owners say they’re now conflict negotiators as the homeless crisis in Hawaii worsens. Mike Palmer owns...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
KHON2

Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
KHON2

Longtime Hawaiʻi politician Ron Menor dies at 67

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green has released a statement confirming that longtime politician, Ron Menor, has died at the of 67 of an unexpected medical emergency. “Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected […]
mauinow.com

Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 145: Hawaii comedian who went viral takes his show to historic Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, stand up comedian Tumua Tuinei captivated a fan base that today just keeps growing. His ability to make people laugh, catapulted his career to the Blaisdell and sold out shows! Now, the former UH football player is embarking on another new project...his first taped show at the historic Hawaii Theatre!
hawaiinewsnow.com

Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

