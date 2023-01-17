Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Grand Central Madison is closed, but the MTA is running empty trains there anyway
Long Island Rail Road trains like this one run without passengers into the MTA's long-delayed Grand Central Madison terminal in Manhattan. The new station is finished, but problems with its ventilation system mean the agency still can't open the long-delayed service to the public. [ more › ]
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its "Extending Transit's Reach" plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists have been calling for bike paths on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for decades, and while potential installation is still years away, the MTA has outlined the various steps that must be taken before that dream can ever become a reality. On Wednesday, the MTA released a...
NYC’s illegal weed dispensaries are about to experience a bloodbath
Police in New York City will launch a major crackdown on unlicensed weed shops and the state legislature will propose legislation further empowering law enforcement to crack down on the illicit shops, officials said during a NYC Council hearing yesterday. The council’s Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection held a...
Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands
Manhattan Community Board 4’s Transportation Planning Committee (MCB4) praised the extended pedestrian space on 9th Avenue — known as a “truffle” because of the gray-brown color used by the DOT — at their meeting last night, and said it should be expanded. But they also called for action against NYPD cruisers occupying the new sidewalks on […] The post Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands appeared first on W42ST.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
NY1
Harlem truck depot opens where housing project failed
Trucks, large and small, have a new place to park in Harlem. At a site where the developer offered to bring needed housing and a green energy district, vehicles were rolling in and sitting idle on Wednesday morning. “This is not right, this is revenge,” said Iesha Sekou, founder and...
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker
The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
Crash on Staten Island Expressway causes delays for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue, according to emergency radio communications. Surveillance cameras show delays in the vicinity of Manor Road.
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
bkreader.com
Community Calls for Explanation From The City After ‘Av. of Puerto Rico’ Sign Removal
Members of New York City’s Puerto Rican community are demanding an explanation and apology from the city’s top officials after an Av. of Puerto Rico street sign was removed — and then quickly replaced — by the NYC Department of Transportation last Friday in Williamsburg. In...
Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023
Lunar New Year is approaching. Lion dances, firecracker ceremonies, parades — New Yorkers can enjoy a variety of cultural activities across the five boroughs of NYC to celebrate this grand festival in Asian cultures. Unlike the western New Year, Lunar New Year typically falls a few weeks after January 1, based on a lunisolar calendar. For […] The post Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023 appeared first on Documented.
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
Eater
Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn
Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
