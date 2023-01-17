ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

W42ST.nyc

Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands

Manhattan Community Board 4’s Transportation Planning Committee (MCB4) praised the extended pedestrian space on 9th Avenue — known as a “truffle” because of the gray-brown color used by the DOT — at their meeting last night, and said it should be expanded. But they also called for action against NYPD cruisers occupying the new sidewalks on […] The post Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Harlem truck depot opens where housing project failed

Trucks, large and small, have a new place to park in Harlem. At a site where the developer offered to bring needed housing and a green energy district, vehicles were rolling in and sitting idle on Wednesday morning. “This is not right, this is revenge,” said Iesha Sekou, founder and...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker

The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
MANHATTAN, NY
Documented

Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023

Lunar New Year is approaching. Lion dances, firecracker ceremonies, parades — New Yorkers can enjoy a variety of cultural activities across the five boroughs of NYC to celebrate this grand festival in Asian cultures. Unlike the western New Year, Lunar New Year typically falls a few weeks after January 1, based on a lunisolar calendar. For […] The post Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023 appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

