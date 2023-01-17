Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Idaho farmer blasts Biden over windmill project: It'll 'destroy the desert,' ship energy to California
Idaho farmer Dean Dimond joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to sound off on the damage a wind farm project could do to local grazing land and scenery if effected.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds
President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
sjvsun.com
McCarthy presses Biden to include Fresno Co. in emergency federal aid
Although Fresno County declared a state of emergency due to the intense storms, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently not slated to help out the region as part of its aid to California. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) is calling on the federal government to change course and help...
Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
kpic
Oregon lawmakers could take up bill that would put street racers in prison for 364 days
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon lawmakers could take up a bill this session that toughens punishments for people caught street racing. Under Senate Bill 615, sponsored by Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, anyone convicted of street racing crimes could spend up 364 days in prison. If you're caught and convicted...
Endangered Bird Poised To Get Hundreds Of Thousands Of Protected Acres In Hawaii
Federal wildlife officials have proposed that more than 275,000 acres of forest across Hawaii be designated critical habitat for the ‘i‘iwi bird, one of about a dozen native honeycreeper species currently headed toward extinction. Conservationists with the Center for Biological Diversity heralded the long-awaited move by the U.S....
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument
Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Wespac’s proposal explicitly prohibits commercial fishing in those waters around the...
Utah Is the State Where the Most New Houses Are Built
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where the most new houses are being built.
‘A Hui Hou!’ Kai Kahele Bids Aloha To Congress
WASHINGTON — The 117th Congress comes to a close Tuesday, marking the end of Kai Kahele’s lone two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was expected by many to live out a long and promising political career. Kahele decided not to run for reelection in...
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
The Storms Hitting California Start Near Hawaii. So Why Is It So Calm In The Islands?
Here at the starting point of “the Pineapple Express,” it’s a little hard to imagine being at one end of a 2,500-mile ribbon of moisture that in California fills rivers to overflowing, triggers mudslides and breaches levees. And yet, it’s right there on satellite maps: sometimes originating...
President Biden to see storm damage in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties on Thursday
During Thursday's trip, President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties to check in on recovery efforts and figure out what federal support is still needed.
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
