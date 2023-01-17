ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died

Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s homeless crisis takes a toll on local restaurants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people. And it’s hurting their bottom line. In addition to a labor shortage and high food costs, some business owners say they’re now conflict negotiators as the homeless crisis in Hawaii worsens. Mike Palmer owns...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Indigenous Management Of Hawaii’s Fishponds Is Getting A High Tech Upgrade

Grassroots efforts to restore Hawaiian fishponds across the state will soon benefit from high-tech sensor technology intended to make them more resilient to climate change. The Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project officially launched on Tuesday, will integrate modern sensor technology into everyday efforts at up to 30 fishpond restoration projects across Oahu and Maui County.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

EPA’s consent order to shut down Red Hill

Oahu residents will get another chance tonight to learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s consent order with the Navy on how to shut down Red Hill. This is after an emotional meeting last night. Amy Miller, enforcement director for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the town hall/open house.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

