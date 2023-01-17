Read full article on original website
Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died
Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
2-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
Nickie Mali Lum Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saying she lacked remorse and took no responsibility for her actions, a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Kahala woman to two years in prison for her role in a Trump-era influence peddling scheme. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi also fined Nickie Lum Davis $250,000 and ordered...
Ex-Defense Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Mortgage Fraud In Hawaii
Former defense contractor Martin Kao indicated on Wednesday he plans to fight a new federal charge accusing him of lying on the mortgage application for his Kahala home. Kao is the former CEO of Navatek, now called PacMar, a Honolulu-based company that designs ships for the Navy. He pleaded not guilty to one count of bank fraud.
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
Honolulu Permitting Inspector OK’d His Own Company’s Projects
An inspector in Honolulu’s permitting department has been running an electrical company on the side for over a decade and has inspected and approved more than a dozen of his own projects, public records show. Arthur Suverkropp, a supervising electrical inspector, is also the head of K&A Electric. The...
Photos: 130th anniversary of Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow brings keiki and kūpuna together
On a sunny and balmy Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of Native Hawaiians peacefully marched through the streets of Honolulu to recognize the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. The day marks the moment when Queen Liliʻuokalani was forcibly removed from her throne in 1893, representing the collapse of...
Hawaii’s homeless crisis takes a toll on local restaurants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people. And it’s hurting their bottom line. In addition to a labor shortage and high food costs, some business owners say they’re now conflict negotiators as the homeless crisis in Hawaii worsens. Mike Palmer owns...
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the...
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Indigenous Management Of Hawaii’s Fishponds Is Getting A High Tech Upgrade
Grassroots efforts to restore Hawaiian fishponds across the state will soon benefit from high-tech sensor technology intended to make them more resilient to climate change. The Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project officially launched on Tuesday, will integrate modern sensor technology into everyday efforts at up to 30 fishpond restoration projects across Oahu and Maui County.
Rocks Or Glass? Hawaii Weighs Alternatives To Water In Capitol Pools
The Hawaii State Capitol reflecting pools – well known equally for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings as well as their propensity for leaking – could one day be covered with glass instead of water. Water in the pools leaked into Capitol offices several years ago, and replacing...
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
EPA’s consent order to shut down Red Hill
Oahu residents will get another chance tonight to learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s consent order with the Navy on how to shut down Red Hill. This is after an emotional meeting last night. Amy Miller, enforcement director for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the town hall/open house.
Text message scam targeting Hawaii residents
The islands have become the mark of scammers posing as the U.S. Postal Service in a grift using an inbox you might not expect.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Fraudulent art allegedly sold overseas by Hawaii couple
Two Honolulu residents are under investigation in Pennsylvania in connection to multiple crimes.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard says it’s been monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands. Officials said it’s believed to be an intelligence gathering ship. While foreign military vessels are allowed to move freely through what’s called the U.S. economic...
