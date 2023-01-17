ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices slowly falling

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4dBz_0kHEPkQd00

Jacksonville, Fl — The first two weeks of the new year has seen a ping-pong in fuel prices across Florida. The state average is $3.26 per gallon, down six cents over last week. That’s two cents higher than the lowest price, so far this year.

AAA Florida says fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on the 5th, before eventually setting back to $3.26 during the weekend.

“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”

If you shop around you can find prices in Jacksonville below the state average. Some stations were reported to have prices as low as $3.15 per gallon.

Comments / 10

Related
wqcs.org

Florida Gas Prices Fall Another Six-Cents

Florida - Tuesday January 18, 2023: Florida gas prices fell 6 cents a gallon, during the past week. On Monday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That's 2 cents higher than the lowest price, so far this year. Fuel prices have ping-ponged in the first two weeks of 2023....
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
OCALA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 18th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. ADP’s PayInsight’s report shows wages continuing to rise faster than the national average in Florida. In 2022, the average wage rose 7.7% across the state, a growth rate which was 5% higher than the national average. However...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue

One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South Florida Leads in Inflation & Deep State Takeaways – Top 3 Takeaways

Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..
islandernews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Florida history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Experts discuss the future of Florida citrus production

TALLAHASSEE — Citrus experts addressed the Florida Senate in Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss the current state, and future, of their industry. Members of the Florida Senate Committee on Agriculture talked about everything from orange juice production and the problems of citrus greening, to this past year's back-to-back hurricanes. Experts...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy