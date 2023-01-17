What are you made from, Andy Murray? What are you actually made from? Because there has to be more than just a metal hip holding you together, allowing you to still be producing these moments and matches that defy what should be possible. Even now, at the age of 35 and two days on from a five-hour epic that was his best win in years, Murray has conjured another, and a victory that will rank as perhaps the greatest and most extraordinary escape act of his entire career. Thanasi Kokkinakis played the match of his life, and it was not...

11 HOURS AGO