Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Government employee update

Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Girl Scout Dream Lab planned for Gonzales

A new Girl Scout DreamLab has been slated for construction near Cabela's in Gonzales. According to a Girl Scouts Louisiana East social media post, the new headquarters is part of a grant pilot program with Girls Scouts of the USA and will be one of the first two in the nation.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022

The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
ZACHARY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gov. Edwards' appointments include Ascension Parish residents

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents. Lt. Lorre Claiborne of Gonzales was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Lt. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish Clerk of Court computers hit in widespread cyberattack

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office is navigating a cyberattack that triggered the cancellation of two events. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the clerk office’s software provider was targeted in a cyberattack that impacted a number of other local and out-of-state government offices.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police searching for missing juvenile

The Gonzales City Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old missing runaway juvenile Nehemiah King. According to a GPD social media post, he was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of Jan. 5 about 6 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” in large white lettering on the back, khaki colored pants, and red/white Jordans shoes.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA

