Leaked NYC schools video shows implicit bias a key concern as gifted and talented program expands
Mayor Eric Adams announced reforms of the controversial gifted and talented program in April. The training video for teachers nominating gifted 4-year-olds aims to diversify the program long criticized as enabling segregation in city public schools. [ more › ]
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
NYC Mayor Adams proposed budget again falls short of 1% commitment to Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Mayor Eric Adams took office, he reiterated a commitment made during his campaign: 1% of the city’s budget should be allocated toward the operation of the city Parks Department. In his first opportunity to make that commitment, when finalizing the 2023 fiscal year...
NYC to make financial counseling available at its workforce development centers, including on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jobseekers looking for employment through the city’s workforce development centers will soon have access to financial counseling services, officials announced Thursday. Customers of the Workforce1 Career Center Hubs, including the one located at 120 Stuyvesant Place in St. George, will have access to one-on-one...
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
St. John’s Univ. partners with global real estate adviser on future of Staten Island campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- St. John’s University (SJU) is partnering with global real estate adviser Savills, Inc. as it moves forward with phasing out its Staten Island campus by spring 2024 and determining what the property will be next. “After a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, St. John’s...
‘Amazing’ holiday toy drive spreads cheer to Staten Island special ed students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A non-profit on Staten Island held its eighth annual holiday drive last month, in partnership with several special education schools. Person Centered Care Services (PCCS), a non-profit creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance, held the event in partnership with District 75 schools, including PS 373R and its eight sites and PS/I.S. 25 South Richmond High School’s North Shore annex.
This 3rd grader asked Santa to bring her dad, serving in the U.S. Air Force, home. Video shows their tearful reunion.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - For Christmas, Dongan Hills resident Marielle Izzo asked Santa to bring her dad, who was deployed overseas for the past six months, home. On Wednesday afternoon at school dismissal outside of St. Joseph Hill Academy Elementary School in Arrochar, Marielle’s wish finally came true. Master...
NYC excludes Staten Island from free abortion medication program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials want women to have easy access to reproductive health decisions, unless they live on Staten Island. Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would expand the city’s offerings of abortion medication to sexual clinics in four boroughs, but by Wednesday morning, spokespersons for the department hadn’t responded to requests for comment about what that means for Staten Island.
Tottenville wrestler pens open letter petitioning Gov. Hochul to allow PSAL’s girls at State tourney
Tottenville high school wrestler Alessandra Elliott wants to compete at this month’s state federation wrestling tournament. The problem, however, is that New York City’s PSAL girls are excluded from competition. In light of that revelation, Elliott, a decorated senior grappler who has competed against the boys, is petitioning...
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 19, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edith J. Knudson, 94, passed away on Jan. 15. Edith grew up in the West Brighton area where she resided for 54 years. She went to P.S. 45, and graduated from Curtis High School where she met Pete Pacifico, whom she married and had four children. Edith held a few secretarial jobs, working at a Wall St. bank, and Pacific Oil Co. Her favorite position was working in the Athletic office of Wagner College for nine years. She graduated from Wagner College with a Bachelor’s degree and went on to secure her MBA at St. John’s University. From there, Edith became an IRS agent, excise tax auditor. She would later remarry, wedding John Knudson, who travelled with her alongside the Wagner College (NIT) basketball teams. After retiring in 1993, Edith and her husband would enjoy swimming, visiting family in North Carolina, and playing golf at the South Shore Country Club in the Women’s League. For the full obituary, click here.
Bed bug report: New York moves up on new list of most-infested cities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is bed bug prevention part of your overnight planning? Do you worry about the tiny blood-sucking insects as you pack and unpack?. You should if you’re heading into Manhattan, or if any other hotels in the Big Apple are in your plans or the plans of family members. New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a major pest control company.
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
Dolphins spotted swimming in the Bronx, says NYC Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dolphins were sighted swimming in the Bronx River this week, the New York City Parks Department said. “It’s true — dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news — it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
‘It was repulsive to watch!’ Judge slams driver’s behavior after crash that left Staten Island businesswoman paralyzed.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years after a devastating crash that left former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone paralyzed from the neck down, the man behind the wheel that night has been sentenced to prison. Robert Mustari, 50, of Midland Beach, appeared Thursday in state Supreme Court, St....
Brand New State of the Art Indoor Activity Center, Adventure Crossings, to Hold Family MidWinter Event for NJ Residents
The Midwinter Event of the Year is set to take place in the ALL NEW Adventure Crossings Top Golf Dome!
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
