ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYC to make financial counseling available at its workforce development centers, including on S.I.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jobseekers looking for employment through the city’s workforce development centers will soon have access to financial counseling services, officials announced Thursday. Customers of the Workforce1 Career Center Hubs, including the one located at 120 Stuyvesant Place in St. George, will have access to one-on-one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Amazing’ holiday toy drive spreads cheer to Staten Island special ed students | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A non-profit on Staten Island held its eighth annual holiday drive last month, in partnership with several special education schools. Person Centered Care Services (PCCS), a non-profit creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance, held the event in partnership with District 75 schools, including PS 373R and its eight sites and PS/I.S. 25 South Richmond High School’s North Shore annex.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC excludes Staten Island from free abortion medication program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials want women to have easy access to reproductive health decisions, unless they live on Staten Island. Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would expand the city’s offerings of abortion medication to sexual clinics in four boroughs, but by Wednesday morning, spokespersons for the department hadn’t responded to requests for comment about what that means for Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Tottenville wrestler pens open letter petitioning Gov. Hochul to allow PSAL’s girls at State tourney

Tottenville high school wrestler Alessandra Elliott wants to compete at this month’s state federation wrestling tournament. The problem, however, is that New York City’s PSAL girls are excluded from competition. In light of that revelation, Elliott, a decorated senior grappler who has competed against the boys, is petitioning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit

 A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 19, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edith J. Knudson, 94, passed away on Jan. 15. Edith grew up in the West Brighton area where she resided for 54 years. She went to P.S. 45, and graduated from Curtis High School where she met Pete Pacifico, whom she married and had four children. Edith held a few secretarial jobs, working at a Wall St. bank, and Pacific Oil Co. Her favorite position was working in the Athletic office of Wagner College for nine years. She graduated from Wagner College with a Bachelor’s degree and went on to secure her MBA at St. John’s University. From there, Edith became an IRS agent, excise tax auditor. She would later remarry, wedding John Knudson, who travelled with her alongside the Wagner College (NIT) basketball teams. After retiring in 1993, Edith and her husband would enjoy swimming, visiting family in North Carolina, and playing golf at the South Shore Country Club in the Women’s League. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Bed bug report: New York moves up on new list of most-infested cities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is bed bug prevention part of your overnight planning? Do you worry about the tiny blood-sucking insects as you pack and unpack?. You should if you’re heading into Manhattan, or if any other hotels in the Big Apple are in your plans or the plans of family members. New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a major pest control company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding

That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy