Lake Charles, LA

kalb.com

Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish offices to reopen Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facilities will reopen for normal business at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, after being affected by the downtown power grid repairs. Police jury services such as in-person permits will reopen. CPPJ departments including Planning and Development, Office of Homeland Security and...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Monday, Jan. 23, for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials. Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation

(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The fight happened Friday, Jan. 13, during a District 3-4A matchup. Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on...
EUNICE, LA

