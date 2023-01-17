Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish offices to reopen Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facilities will reopen for normal business at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, after being affected by the downtown power grid repairs. Police jury services such as in-person permits will reopen. CPPJ departments including Planning and Development, Office of Homeland Security and...
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Police, VPSO on the scene of a standoff with a suspect in Louisiana
Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office are involved in a standoff with a suspect.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing man
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
KPLC TV
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
KPLC TV
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
KPLC TV
Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
KPLC TV
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Monday, Jan. 23, for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials. Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).
KPLC TV
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
KPLC TV
Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
Louisiana man arrested after 4-week-old hospitalized with injuries
A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.
KPLC TV
Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation
(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The fight happened Friday, Jan. 13, during a District 3-4A matchup. Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on...
