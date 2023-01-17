Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
CryptoSlam and Forkast.News Merge to Form Forkast Labs
CryptoSlam has teamed up with Forkast.News for a new data intelligence platform called Forkast Labs. The platform is being developed to help determine the true value of web3 assets. Forkast Labs will provide data intelligence and insights based on real-time on-chain data. CryptoSlam has teamed up with Forkast.News to launch...
one37pm.com
Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary
There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
theblock.co
The Next-Gen of Blockchain Technology—Who Will Be At The Forefront?
As the crypto bear run intensifies, there has been a necessary shift in paradigm—with a significant focus on building more products to solve real-world problems as we await the imminent bull run. The building never stops in the fast-paced crypto market, and the players of the next bull run are currently working to build and launch valuable, efficient, and problem-solving products that will put them at the forefront of the next market boom.
blockchainmagazine.net
Benefits of Working with a Blockchain PR Agency
Blockchain marketing is a difficult landscape to scale. With a distinct set of strategies and a new batch of social channels to navigate, those experienced in digital marketing will find blockchain a frustratingly unique challenge. While learning on the job is an acceptable method of conquering this arena, it’s often one that doesn’t yield the best results.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
bitcoinist.com
ViaBTC Capital｜The Narrative of Crypto Wallets in the Next Market Cycle
Data from Tokenterminal shows that there are about two million addresses active on mainstream chains such as Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon on a daily basis. A16z predicted in a 2022 report that the number of Web3 users will reach 1 billion. Based on that prediction, Web3 is still in its infancy and has a huge potential for growth. As major infrastructures in the crypto world, wallets are users’ gateway to Web3.
NASDAQ
Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology
After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
CoinDesk
China Launches Smart-Contract Functionality on Digital Yuan Through E-Commerce App Meituan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. China has enabled smart-contract functionality for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, through the e-commerce app Meituan, one of China's largest food delivery and lifestyle apps. China has been at the...
CoinTelegraph
Elevating security in crypto to new heights: AMA with Web3 Antivirus
Crypto security is one of the hottest topics right now, as users wish for a much less turbulent 2023. Against the backdrop of a somewhat troublesome 2022, crypto enthusiasts are now more aware than ever that their assets need to be protected. To aid in users' efforts to keep their...
cryptonewsbtc.org
KAVA Is Now Listed on Coinbase, Furthering Ethereum and Cosmos Interoperability
Coinbase, a number one cryptocurrency change, has listed Kava, which is able to assist advance Ethereum and Comsos’ interoperability. Following the itemizing, Coinbase plans to launch an enormous Studying Rewards Marketing campaign to teach its person base on how Kava is main the world to Net 3.0. Kava is...
salestechstar.com
TCN Launches New Workforce Engagement Suite for its Advanced, Cloud-based Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, launched...
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Comments / 0