ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New Panthers head coach to-do list: What Matt Rhule’s replacement needs to do in Year 1

By Ellis Williams
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuiwO_0kHEOI5a00

Head coaches are not selected. They are elected.

Politicians and NFL head-coaching candidates have plenty in common this time of year. The NFL head-coaching counsel is an annual cycle where information is being exchanged by the second in a nonstop effort by candidates to capitalize on their narratives by convincing NFL owners and decision-makers they are best for the job.

Everyone is selling hope. Slogans aside, potential head coaches present teams an all-encompassing plan that clearly states their plan of attack if elected head coach.

Owner David Tepper and the Panthers wasted no time starting their search for Matt Rhule’s replacement. Carolina has already requested interviews with more than 10 candidates. The team interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich and will interview several more candidates this week.

Whether a candidate is an offensive mind or a defensive strategist, every coach interviewing in Carolina should satisfy these four categories with a detailed plan.

Find a QB

Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer are leading the team’s head-coaching search. Both will play similar roles in accurately finding a franchise quarterback regardless of who the next head coach is.

The Panthers’ next head coach must have a vision for developing the quarterbacks. Candidates should study how first-year head coaches Brian Daboll (New York Giants) and Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings) approached the quarterbacks they inherited. The Giants’ Daniel Jones and the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins are flourishing on their respective teams in very different ways.

Jones is winning with his feet while making the throws Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — who the Panthers requested to interview — scheme open. Cousins is throwing more passes per game than he ever has, which has led to eight fourth-quarter comebacks and an NFL-record 11 one-score wins.

The next head coach must have individual plans crafted for Matt Corral, an imaginary first-round rookie and a theoretical veteran (maybe Sam Darnold) tailored specifically to each thrower. The ideal Panthers quarterback room would feature three quarterbacks at different career junctions. Yet, all three must be ready to play, and the offense should not change much if they do.

Backup quarterback has never been more important in the NFL. Sixty-six different quarterbacks started an NFL game this season, the most since 2007. The Panthers have started three different quarterbacks each of the past two seasons. Having a plan for Corral and a veteran thrower should be as important as developing a rookie.

Former Giants head coach Joe Judge was fired last offseason primarily because he did not improve Jones. In one season with Daboll, Jones had a career year and should earn starting quarterback money this offseason from the Giants or elsewhere.

Could Kafka, Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions), Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys), Ken Dorsey (Buffalo Bills) or Shane Steichen (Philadelphia Eagles) be this hiring cycles’ Daboll or O’Connell? It’s possible. Or could a retread like Reich or Caldwell recreate what Doug Pederson did in Jacksonville?

That’s for Tepper and the Panthers to find out by hiring a candidate with a foolproof quarterback plan.

Find an experienced coordinator on the opposite of the ball

Coaching styles vary but every successful NFL leader must possess expertise in five key areas. The coach must be adept at preparation, strategy, tactics, execution and situational intuition.

Preparation covers everything from having efficient daily schedules, especially during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the regular season, to being ready on game days. Strategy incorporates plotting specific game plans and formulating developmental plans for every Panthers player. It takes sound tactics to maximize strategies. Situational intuition is the oil that makes everything function smoothly.

The Panthers’ future coach should seek these five skills in his coordinators, too.

Six years ago when the Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in league history at age 31, they paired him with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips (69 years old), who had decades of head-coaching experience.

Other examples include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who coaches one of the best defenses in football with the Cowboys. He reached Super Bowl 51 as the Falcons’ head coach. More recently, the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons. The team is reportedly interested in Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores to fill the vacancy. Both are previous head coaches.

The young offensive coordinators the Panthers are interviewing would be wise to present a plan for Carolina’s up-and-coming defense, tied to a veteran defensive coordinator. If Carolina hires a defensive head coach (Wilks or DeMeco Ryans) both must deliver a stellar plan for the offense that includes visionary talent at both offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Get on board with Scott Fitterer’s roster-building plan

The Panthers hired GM Fitterer following former Rhule’s inaugural season. With Rhule gone, Fitterer is likely the second most powerful person in the organization entering just his second full season overseeing the Panthers’ front office.

He has earned it. Jaycee Horn, Brady Christensen, Chuba Hubbard, Terrace Marshall, Tommy Tremble, Keith Taylor and Shi Smith are all from the 2021 rookie class and all contributed this season. Horn is already one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Christensen did not miss a start this season. Hubbard could be a bell-cow back if necessary. Marshall flashed at times while Tremble, Taylor and Smith all could improve but belong in the NFL

Ikem Ekwonu highlights the team’s 2022 class and is already one of the most talented left tackles in the league.

Whomever the Panthers hire will have to be on board with Fitterer’s roster-building vision. The team has important internal talent it’s already negotiating with. Retaining center Bradly Bozeman and running back D’Onta Foreman is one of the Panthers’ top priorities regardless of who coaches next season.

It would be advantageous for the next coach to lean on Fitterer’s existing relationships with Panthers players. He’s an organic bridge from Tepper’s initial vision to his redemption hire.

Find immediate alignment with Tepper and Fitterer

Last season when the Vikings were searching for their coach following eight seasons of Mike Zimmer, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed but did not land the job. There are conflicting reports as to why, but clearly Harbaugh and Vikings ownership did not 100% align.

The Observer confirmed Harbaugh and Tepper had a conversation about the Panthers’ head-coaching vacancy. Since then, Harbaugh released a statement via the University of Michigan’s Twitter that he anticipates returning to Ann Arbor. Tepper was not interested in handing over full control of the organization to another college coach like he did with Rhule. The best organizations find and then successfully maintain alignment between ownership, the front office and the head coach.

The next Panthers head coach must align with Tepper’s vision and Fitterer’s plan while serving as a CEO capable of authentic leadership and winning football education and strategy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward

Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
431
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy