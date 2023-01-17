Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's by how much.
DALLAS — After Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, the Cowboys danced their way into a Texas two-step with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are arguably the league's hottest team, with the numbers to show for it, too. San Francisco...
Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes
The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher
Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history. Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
NFL Divisional Round picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who goes to NFC Championship Game?
Familiarity breeds contempt, and when it comes to two rivals fighting to get one step closer to a Super Bowl, a long-running feud could lead to more sparks other than the pre-kickoff fireworks. The Eagles and Giants will meet for the 181st time Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, this time...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NFL odds: Divisional round betting trends featuring Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is finally here! Many call this the best weekend of the season, and looking at the matchups, this weekend should live up to the billing. As for last week, Super Wild Card Weekend was full of surprises. The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Los...
Eagles vs Giants: Looking back at the iconic playoff history between these NFC East rivals
After 2 weeks of anticipation, the Philadelphia Eagles will retake the field on Saturday night. Their opponent will be the new-look Giants, who under first-year head-coach Brian Daboll, have risen from basement dwellers to a competitive team with a hopeful future. No one expected New York to even make the playoffs, let alone make it to the Divisional round.
2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs
Six more picks were cemented after the weekend’s results.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
The Sports Nihilist: Anything but a Dallas-Philadelphia NFC title game
It’s odd how many NFL teams I hate despite not technically having an NFL team I root for. And I don’t feel like I’m in the minority on that either. Not the teamless fan part. The “I hate all of these teams” part. I refused to watch Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles and Patriots-Rams Round Two Super Bowls solely because of my hatred for all things New England, all NFC East teams not named New York, and the Rams post-St. Louis.
