Axios

The Guardian

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Axios

The tech economy is not an island

Tech's downturn is shining a spotlight on the industry's vulnerability to fast-moving trends and conflicts beyond its own boundaries. Why it matters: Silicon Valley leaders and thinkers paint their companies and products as magical innovations that emerge from the inner logic of tech's disruptive dynamics. But the industry's cycles are usually driven by external forces.
Indy100

Marvel's Evangeline Lilly promotes conspiracy theory about Zelensky and Davos

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly posted a link to a strange-looking Rumble stream that featured Voldomyer Zelensky, Mark Zuckerberg, Justine Trudeau, and more photoshopped to appear like wrestlers. "WEF Royal Rumble," the title of the graphic read. The link led to comedian Russell Brand's Rumble page where he hosted a three-hour long stream talking about the World Economic Forum (WEF) occurring this week in Davos, Switzerland. The annual event invites political leaders, investors, celebrities, business leaders, and more together to listen and speak about ways to improve the world through collaboration. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, on Brand's...
PYMNTS

Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs

Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
Axios

Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft notified employees on Wednesday it will cut 10,000 workers, or less than 5% of its workforce, as it joins other large tech firms in paring staff after years of growth. Why it matters: Each of these big tech workforce reductions, themselves a response to a softening economy, puts further...
Axios

Axios

