CNBC
Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Bill Gates Revealed The Tech Innovation He Thinks Is the 'Big One' For the Future
The Microsoft co-founder believes that one technology will shape our future and he shared what it is in a Reddit AMA.
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
Microsoft's major layoffs prove that no tech giant is safe from the market downturn
"We are seeing the clock strike midnight for the tech sector after a decade of hyper growth," said one analyst.
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.
Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023
In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Don’t believe the podium talk at Davos–but capitalism is really starting to change
The rise of purpose-led companies is changing the face of capitalism, writes Patagonia's Beth Thoren.
geekwire.com
Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO
Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
While Tech Giants Are Laying Off Techies, Netflix Is Out Hunting A Flight Attendant For...$385,000
Netflix Inc. NFLX, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results on Thursday after the close, raised quite a few eyebrows by posting a job listing for a flight attendant with a hefty package. What Happened: Netflix is seeking to hire a Northern California-based flight attendant, who can operate with...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
The tech economy is not an island
Tech's downturn is shining a spotlight on the industry's vulnerability to fast-moving trends and conflicts beyond its own boundaries. Why it matters: Silicon Valley leaders and thinkers paint their companies and products as magical innovations that emerge from the inner logic of tech's disruptive dynamics. But the industry's cycles are usually driven by external forces.
Marvel's Evangeline Lilly promotes conspiracy theory about Zelensky and Davos
Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly posted a link to a strange-looking Rumble stream that featured Voldomyer Zelensky, Mark Zuckerberg, Justine Trudeau, and more photoshopped to appear like wrestlers. "WEF Royal Rumble," the title of the graphic read. The link led to comedian Russell Brand's Rumble page where he hosted a three-hour long stream talking about the World Economic Forum (WEF) occurring this week in Davos, Switzerland. The annual event invites political leaders, investors, celebrities, business leaders, and more together to listen and speak about ways to improve the world through collaboration. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, on Brand's...
Disney, Apple and Google want everyone back in the office. Here’s why they’re wrong | Opinion
The future belongs to companies that can make the best use of people working remotely while minimizing time wasted on rush-hour commutes.
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
Microsoft notified employees on Wednesday it will cut 10,000 workers, or less than 5% of its workforce, as it joins other large tech firms in paring staff after years of growth. Why it matters: Each of these big tech workforce reductions, themselves a response to a softening economy, puts further...
