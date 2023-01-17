Community support continues to pour in for the Natelborg family, and another benefit is scheduled to help the family this week. A soup and baked potato bar fundraiser will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pella Christian Grade School. The benefit supports the family and ongoing recovery of Pella Christian Track and Cross Country standout Ryan Natelborg, who suffered a paralyzing injury in a swimming accident last summer. His mother Sonya and Ryan are both grateful for the ongoing support. Ryan has since returned to classes to start the winter semester at Pella Christian High School.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO