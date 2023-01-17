Read full article on original website
American Legion Post 89 Recongizes Flag Essay Winners
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year, fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
Industrial Technology Program at Career Academy of Pella Undergoing Modernization
The Pella Community School District has undergone many changes in the Industrial Technology program. Teacher Brent Ewell says the focus is changing from a “shop” based platform to one that incorporates high tech STEM curriculum and learning activities that provide exposure and alignment for students to high tech careers in industry and engineering.
Indianola YMCA Beginning Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Indianola YMCA is beginning their annual fundraising campaign in February, raising money throughout the month to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Indianola Art Festival Two-Day Celebration in July
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Conference Meet, Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts the Little Hawkeye Conference meet at the Indianola YMCA tonight, while the boys wrestling team will celebrate senior night with Oskaloosa visiting in a conference dual. The Indians boys swimmers will host the other three participating Little Hawkeye Conference swimming programs in Grinnell, Oskaloosa,...
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
Simpson President Marsha Kelliher Announces Retirement
Simpson College President Marsha Kelliher has announced her plans to retire this year. Kelliher was named as the college’s 24th President in March of 2020, and previously served as President and CEO of Walsh College in Troy, Michigan, was the Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and served as the Dean of the Business School at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.
Pella Christian Homecoming Court Announced
Pella Christian High School invites alumni and the community to attend their Homecoming activities on Friday, January 27. The afternoon festivities begin at 12:30pm in the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium with chapel followed by competitions in the gymnasium that will conclude with the presentation of the homecoming court, which this year, includes:
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series in February, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Melcher-Dallas Read-A-Thon is Underway
Melcher-Dallas students are holding a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participates in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raises money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
Let’s Talk Pella – Industrial Technology at the Career Academy, Part One
Industrial Technology Teacher Brent Ewell with the Career Academy of Pella discusses the changes made to the program to modernize what students are learning. This is part one of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Rotary to Hold End Polio Dinner
The Knoxville Rotary Club will be holding an End Polio Dinner Wednesday, January 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Candi’s Flowers, Croghan and Russell, CPA, Sundance Realty, Summit Realty/Treasured Portraits and Iowa Realty, Knoxville.
Knoxville Public Library to show International Film
The Knoxville Public Library will be showing an international film Thursday at 6 p.m. The film is called, “Little Boy,” which is an American film geared for adults. Stories and crafts will continue at the library January 24 and 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. each morning.
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
Support Continues for Natelborg Family After Return to School for Ryan
Community support continues to pour in for the Natelborg family, and another benefit is scheduled to help the family this week. A soup and baked potato bar fundraiser will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pella Christian Grade School. The benefit supports the family and ongoing recovery of Pella Christian Track and Cross Country standout Ryan Natelborg, who suffered a paralyzing injury in a swimming accident last summer. His mother Sonya and Ryan are both grateful for the ongoing support. Ryan has since returned to classes to start the winter semester at Pella Christian High School.
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
Knoxville Airport Hires a New Manager
Steve Mitchell, with the Knoxville airport board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that the Knoxville airport commission interviewed interested parties in replacing Dan Van Donselaar as manager of the Knoxville Airport. On Saturday morning the commission voted to offer the position to Katherine Shawver. Katherine and her husband, Kyle are residents of Marion County. Both are commercial pilots and have extensive experience in the aviation industry.
Dailey and Vincent to Perform in Knoxville
Grammy Award Winners Dailey and Vincent will be performing in Knoxville at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. That would be Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent. The show is a Lori King Production with advance tickets selling for $35 and tickets at the door $45....
Let’s Talk Indianola – Indianola Fire Department
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Fire Department Chief Greg Chia about the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
