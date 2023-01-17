Read full article on original website
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
newscentermaine.com
Snowstorm about to move into Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire on the way into Maine. (Don't worry about the colors, it's just not a "P-Type" radar product). Things really get going later tonight, generally between 8 p.m. and midnight. The...
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022
It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Maine DOT Cautions Drivers About Safely Driving Near Snow Plows
As much of the state gets geared up for one of the first real snow storms of the winter, the Maine Department of Transportation is warning people about how to drive safely around the state's plow trucks. Sometimes, we forget that those trucks that keep I-95, and other state roads,...
11 Necessities for Someone Experiencing Their First Winter in Maine
For the most part, it's been a pretty mild winter throughout Maine this year (maybe except for the mountains, but even that section hasn't gotten pummeled like we're used to in New England.) Some of us love the fact it's been quiet because we despise it. We hate snow. We...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents
AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
Here’s How That Maine $1.3B Winner Could Have Been $50 Mil Richer
Over the last few days, we have all talked a lot about the $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions lottery ticket that was sold in Maine. Most of us first heard about the winning ticket being sold in Maine when we woke up on Saturday morning. By middle of the day, most of us had learned that we were not the winner because it had been revealed that the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lebanon.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
Stephen King Says This Remote Island That Finally Sold in Maine is Novel-Worthy
There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and live remotely on your own island away from others but do you think you could truly rough it out?. This special Duck Ledges Island...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
