Maine State

B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Snowstorm about to move into Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire on the way into Maine. (Don't worry about the colors, it's just not a "P-Type" radar product). Things really get going later tonight, generally between 8 p.m. and midnight. The...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale

It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine’s Acadia National Park Nearly Surpassed 4 Million Visitors in 2022

It was another banner year for one of Maine's shining stars. Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits in 2022. According to Bangor Daily News, Maine's only national park had 3.97 million visits last year. That's the second highest visit total in the park's 104-year history. The only higher year was 2021, when the visits topped 4 million.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns

Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation

BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE
Edy Zoo

Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents

AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
B98.5

Here’s How That Maine $1.3B Winner Could Have Been $50 Mil Richer

Over the last few days, we have all talked a lot about the $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions lottery ticket that was sold in Maine. Most of us first heard about the winning ticket being sold in Maine when we woke up on Saturday morning. By middle of the day, most of us had learned that we were not the winner because it had been revealed that the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lebanon.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
