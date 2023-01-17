Lamar Jackson Not With Ravens For Playoff Loss ‘Because He Was Sick’, RGIII Says, Calls Relationship ‘Salvageable’

Greg Roman‘s time as the Ravens offensive coordinator will end after four seasons. Roman is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, the team announced. A veteran OC, Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017. The team promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019, coinciding with Lamar Jackson‘s first season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. Thursday’s news comes not long after John Harbaugh said he was confident in his staff and did not expect any changes.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO