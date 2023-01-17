Lamar Jackson Not With Ravens For Playoff Loss ‘Because He Was Sick’, RGIII Says, Calls Relationship ‘Salvageable’

Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson
Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Ravens, OC Greg Roman to part ways after four seasons
Greg Roman‘s time as the Ravens offensive coordinator will end after four seasons. Roman is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, the team announced. A veteran OC, Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017. The team promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019, coinciding with Lamar Jackson‘s first season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. Thursday’s news comes not long after John Harbaugh said he was confident in his staff and did not expect any changes.
Look: Robert Griffin III's Take On Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Is Going Viral
There's already been a lot of talk around the NFL lately about the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens. Get ready for a whole lot more this offseason. As the NFL playoffs wind down, the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson should take center stage as one of the ...
Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy. A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of […]
