Ken Burns will dive into the history of the American buffalo as part of a new two-part, four-hour film set to air on PBS from October 16 to 17. The American Buffalo is the biography of the shaggy bovid which has been in production for four years. It will take viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the mammal’s evolution, its significance to the Great Plains, and its relationship to the Indigenous People of North America. The series was written by Dayton Duncan, the author of the companion book, Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO