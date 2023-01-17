Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Ex-assistant prosecutor accuses Lucido of retaliation, sues under whistleblower law
A former Macomb County assistant prosecutor is suing Macomb County and Prosecutor Peter Lucido, asserting he was fired in retaliation after reporting sexual harassment as well as gender, racial and disability discrimination during a county investigation, according to a new lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court. Joshua Van Laan was...
wemu.org
Reparations council one step away from reality in Washtenaw County
A reparations council in Washtenaw County is one step closer to becoming a reality. That’s after a resolution passed unanimously at last night’s Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting. The NAACP sees reparations as a way for the U.S. government to atone for the actions taken against Black...
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
wemu.org
The Ann Arbor 'geezers' at Live nightclub face a tsunami of media attention
Nationwide media attention is growing to unusual proportions over a story out of Ann Arbor. It all started last week with a New York Times article about the over-65 crowd--or the "Geezers," as they were called--enjoying dancing and music at the city's Live nightclub. Since then, there have been requests...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
East Lansing ousts city manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
‘Whiteness’ remarks by Jackson School Board member defended, criticized during tense meeting
JACKSON, MI - Dozens of community members spoke during Tuesday’s Jackson School Board meeting, some showing support and appreciation for Trustee Kesha Hamilton, while others called for her resignation for social media remarks she made describing “whiteness” as evil. Some during the nearly two hours of public...
Tweets from a Jackson Public School Board member leads to raucous board meeting
In a meeting held to swear in new-elected leadership positions, the focus from those who attended the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education meeting turned to something unrelated to the district.
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Police investigating series of 'tainted marshmallows' found in neighborhood
Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills.
wemu.org
creative:impact - Art + creative therapy is purposeful
Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT JEFF IRWIN:. I...
wemu.org
#OTGYpsi: EMU students study invasive freshwater jellyfish
Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: EMU students study invasive freshwater jellyfish in Dexter Township through new course. Cathy Shafran: You are listening to 89 one WEMU FM. I am Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. It's a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi, in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And today, our focus is on some EMU research into jellyfish--jellyfish that are living here in the state in freshwater. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting on this week on this interesting phenomenon and also on the local professor and students who are bringing it to our attention. Rylee, thanks so much for joining us.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor on track for some 1,600 new housing units this year
Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Well, it seems like we're hearing a lot about new housing developments in Ann Arbor on a regular basis these days. There's a push, the city says, to create more housing and, in particular, more affordable housing. There's actually a tally of some 30 housing-related projects in some form of building stages or discussion this year. So, how much more housing space will that mean for Ann Arbor? And how is the city doing on its goal toward affordable housing? We posed those questions today to Brett Lenart, planning manager of City of Ann Arbor. Brett, thanks so much for joining us.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts
A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
