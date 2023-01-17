ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wemu.org

Reparations council one step away from reality in Washtenaw County

A reparations council in Washtenaw County is one step closer to becoming a reality. That’s after a resolution passed unanimously at last night’s Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting. The NAACP sees reparations as a way for the U.S. government to atone for the actions taken against Black...
WLNS

East Lansing ousts city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
wemu.org

creative:impact - Art + creative therapy is purposeful

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT JEFF IRWIN:. I...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

#OTGYpsi: EMU students study invasive freshwater jellyfish

Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: EMU students study invasive freshwater jellyfish in Dexter Township through new course. Cathy Shafran: You are listening to 89 one WEMU FM. I am Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. It's a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi, in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And today, our focus is on some EMU research into jellyfish--jellyfish that are living here in the state in freshwater. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting on this week on this interesting phenomenon and also on the local professor and students who are bringing it to our attention. Rylee, thanks so much for joining us.
YPSILANTI, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor on track for some 1,600 new housing units this year

Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Well, it seems like we're hearing a lot about new housing developments in Ann Arbor on a regular basis these days. There's a push, the city says, to create more housing and, in particular, more affordable housing. There's actually a tally of some 30 housing-related projects in some form of building stages or discussion this year. So, how much more housing space will that mean for Ann Arbor? And how is the city doing on its goal toward affordable housing? We posed those questions today to Brett Lenart, planning manager of City of Ann Arbor. Brett, thanks so much for joining us.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts

A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
BRIGHTON, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI

