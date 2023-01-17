Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: EMU students study invasive freshwater jellyfish in Dexter Township through new course. Cathy Shafran: You are listening to 89 one WEMU FM. I am Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. It's a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi, in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And today, our focus is on some EMU research into jellyfish--jellyfish that are living here in the state in freshwater. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting on this week on this interesting phenomenon and also on the local professor and students who are bringing it to our attention. Rylee, thanks so much for joining us.

