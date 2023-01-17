Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Putin's 'Night Wolves' Biker Gang Spotted in Europe
Members of the motorcycle gang, also known as Putin's Angels, staged pro-Putin protests weeks after the Ukraine war began.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
A Russian sergeant accidentally detonated a hand grenade in his dorm on Ukraine's border, killing 3 and injuring 16
The grenade exploded due to "careless handling" at a community center storing ammunition and housing soldiers, Russian state media reported.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Russian Nuclear Submarine In Hawaii
A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian nuclear submarine surfacing on a beach in Hawaii. The video is from Hawaii Five-O, a television show. There is no evidence any Russian nuclear submarine is present or has been detected near Hawaii. Fact Check:. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
