Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Russian Nuclear Submarine In Hawaii

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian nuclear submarine surfacing on a beach in Hawaii. The video is from Hawaii Five-O, a television show. There is no evidence any Russian nuclear submarine is present or has been detected near Hawaii. Fact Check:. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently...
