ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression

A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Should you sleep on your back, stomach or side?

We’ve all been there – you wake up with a pounding headache and throbbing back and you feel as though your only hope of putting some pep in your step is via a caffeine drip. It could be that the way you’re sleeping is to blame. “Patients...
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Navigating the Fog of Long COVID

Common symptoms of long COVID and associated conditions (LCAC) include chronic fatigue, neurocognitive difficulties, anxiety, and depression. The neurocognitive research on LCAC highlights difficulties with brain fog, attention, memory, and executive functioning. Mindfulness, cognitive remediation, and ACT can potentially mitigate the prominent and disruptive symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, and...
Research Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health – Reveals New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

Findings from research on mice suggest a new approach to treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines — the so-called gut microbiome — have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
What signs may indicate kidney damage?

The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
Voices: As a doctor, I know why Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are so controversial

I tried my first weight loss program at fourteen; a short, rigorous affair. My exercise regimen involved skipping and sit-ups with a diet mostly comprised of orange juice and eggs. Six weeks later, the results were in. I had lost enough weight to get admiration from my classmates,  escape fat-shaming, and begin a lifelong battle with the scale.Today, I am a medical doctor and, obviously, all those lost pounds have been regained. I do my best to manage my weight, but it hasn’t been easy. The idea of a weight loss drug that would instantly make me thinner drew me...

