How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
wearebuffalo.net
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters
The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal hit-and-run, Juneteenth party lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
rochesterfirst.com
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
YAHOO!
Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later
Robert Schlosser will be 93 years old in June, when he plans to travel from his cozy 900-square-foot home in rural Michigan to Rochester to see the trial of the man accused of burying an ax in the head of his daughter. The trial will likely go at least two...
13 WHAM
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
Buffalo handyman pleads guilty for stealing from elderly victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.
Funding Miss Julie’s: A Rochester beauty school for human trafficking survivors
The process of getting the beauty school off the ground and running has been over 6 years in the making, and now Chapus has finally found a space that fits the required criteria she needs for the school.
Sunrise Smart Start: Burger King homicide victim ID, RPD searches for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Weather forecast: Light freezing rain turns to rain this morning We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much […]
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
syracuse.com
One of CNY’s last JCPenney stores to close; here’s when liquidation sale will start
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
