Rochester, NY

wearebuffalo.net

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
BURT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter

Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
ROCHESTER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

