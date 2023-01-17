Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Body found burned near Fulton County Airport ID’d as 32-year-old man
Just over a month after a burned body was found in the woods of northwest Atlanta, the previously unidentified homicide ...
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Car break-ins lead to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a series of car break-ins may have led to a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County. Investigators say shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 3400 block of Shepherds Path. At the scene, police found a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex ends peacefully, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took a man into custody after officers say he took his girlfriend hostage Wednesday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were investigating a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
10-year-old boy found after running away when being checked into Hughes Spalding Hospital
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who ran away from Hughes Spalding Hospital while his aunt was checking him in. According to police, officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. on a missing juvenile call at about 4:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival,...
Police searching for missing man last seen leaving Emory Hospital Midtown
ATLANTA — Emory Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, who was last seen leaving Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Clifford Lakes but did not specify his condition or why he may have left. If anyone sees...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Good Samaritan finds missing 10-year-old, helps reunite him with his mom
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a 10-year-old boy who ran from a car outside a metro Atlanta children’s hospital has been found safe. Police say they arrived at the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. in regard to the disappearance of Mario Boyd. Mario’s aunt told police she was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Garage door traps 2 workers after collapsing during job inside Atlanta home, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue told Channel 2 Action News two men are safe after being rescued from under a car garage door. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said they responded around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday to a home on Peachtree Drive...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
fox5atlanta.com
'Cop City' shooting: GBI releases names of man killed by officers, arrested during sweep
ATLANTA - The name of the man shot and killed by officers near the site of the controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Police Department training facility during a sweep on Wednesday has been released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran opened fire on a Georgia State...
Atlanta police on ‘high alert’ due to threats of violence after protester killed by troopers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police said they are aware of calls to violence from people sympathetic to a protester killed by police at the site of a planned police training facility and are on ‘high alert.’. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed Wednesday after he shot...
Cops: Photo released of car involved in fatal Clayton County hit-and-run
A photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Clayton County hit-and-run was released Tuesday, police said....
