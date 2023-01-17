ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA

