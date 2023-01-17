Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launches on February 1st. Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: new colours, clever cameras and the fastest processors yet
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Samsung teases the Galaxy S23 Ultra's powerful performance, pro-grade camera
The head of Samsung's MX Business is teasing what to expect at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%
It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet leak reveals everything about the flagships and clears up confusion around how much internal storage each variant offers
While Samsung, for the most part, has done a stellar job of keeping Galaxy S23 leaks in check, there is plenty of information online about the upcoming flagships. And as is tradition, the intensity of leaks only gets higher as Galaxy Unpacked approaches (February 1). Renowned leaker Roland Quandt has further ruined Samsung's surprise by revealing the entire Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet. Another leaker by the name of Bilibilikun has supplemented Quandt's leak with what looks like information sourced directly from Samsung France's website.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
Netflix Could Lose Subscribers if It Continues to Cancel Popular Shows — so Why Does the Streamer Do It?
In this day and age, is it even worth sitting down and binging a Netflix original series? Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard that the popular streaming service has a trend of canceling shows that not only win over the critics, but maintain top spots in the Top 10 ranking and gain significant followings on social media.
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
Android Authority
What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 price be?
We're not expecting a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S22 prices. Here's why. Despite the buzz around the handsets themselves, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price isn’t drawing huge speculation. Unlike many other aspects of the upcoming flagship devices, we haven’t had many leaks or announcements hinting at what the prices may be. And yet, we’re confident that they won’t change radically from the previous generation.
How to claim Xbox Oreo codes
Get exclusive Xbox Oreo skins for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves
Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, Samsung finally announced its next Unpacked event this week, where the company will take to the stage to formally unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Of course, with near-daily leaks, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. From a refined design to improved specs, it seems like we know nearly everything there is to know about Samsung's next phones. Today, we're getting yet more looks at all three models in their various colors, including a peak at the S23 Ultra's embedded S Pen.
Android Police
