Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Related
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured. Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85. "All...
Arrests made in early January Frankie's Fun Park shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park earlier this month. Amiere Adair, 19, and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday. The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
WCNC
Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information about his appearance in court. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged...
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.
Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Gastonia man is on the run after investigators said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a gas station in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. Kings Mountain police were called to the Silver Express on Kings Street a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a reported stabbing. When officers got to the store, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
Lancaster community members have 'Coffee with a Cop'
LANCASTER, S.C. — In the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, the South 200 Drive-In is known for its down-home cooking and friendly staff. Thursday was a particularly special day at South 200. The restaurant was the chosen location for a popular local event, “Coffee with a Cop." With...
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
1 dead in shooting in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday. A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man...
Monday marks 5th anniversary of deadly police ambush in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marks five years since detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect in York County. York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Dispatchers...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0