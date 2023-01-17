Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Head-on crash kills one in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
Fox 19
73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery
The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized
A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
1017thepoint.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO RICHMOND POWER & LIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.
1 person in custody after pursuit in Dayton
One vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended on Delphos Avenue near Walton Avenue.
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
Dayton man killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex identified
DAYTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting over the weekend at a Dayton apartment complex. Lawrence Bell, of Dayton, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police and EMS were called to the 1000 block...
eaglecountryonline.com
ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats
The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
WISH-TV
2 juveniles crash in Randolph County, 1 dead
LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — One girl is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County. At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Pike, south of US Highway 36, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Preliminary investigation indicates a...
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
Butler Township police respond to arrest video
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
Fox 19
Student arrested after detailing how he would get gun into school for shooting
ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX) - A high school student is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was arrested on three counts of intimidation, one for each student he allegedly intimidated, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
Comments / 0