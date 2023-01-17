ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Three Central College Athletes Win Conference Honors

Three Central College athletes have received American Rivers Conference athlete of the week honors. Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) was selected as the field events athlete of the week for the Dutch men’s track and field squad while Abby Marr (senior, Riceville) was tabbed for the same honor for the women’s track and field squad and Grant Johnson (senior, Waukee, Van Meter HS) was named the men’s basketball player of the week.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Bowlers DeNooy, Failor Earn Top Five All-Time Scores

Two Pella bowlers put together some of the best ever high scores in program history in a split with Davis County Tuesday. The Dutch boys won 2651 to 2270 and the girls fell 2147-1952. Carter Failor rolled a 471 series — including a 267 individual score. The two-game mark is...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central College Sophomores Attended Career Kickstarter

Central College hosted its fourth annual Career Kickstarter with more than 40 participating second-year students, Jan. 9-13. This weeklong program during winter break offered students career strategy building workshops, micro-internships and networking opportunities with Central alumni and area business professionals. Career Kickstarter is offered through the Career Development and Civic...
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Wrestlers Battle Ankeny Tonight

The Knoxville Wrestling Squad is set for a huge challenge tonight as the Panthers, who are ranked #18 in the latest IAWrestle class 2A rankings, host class 3A #4 Ankeny. The Panthers have two wrestlers who are ranked individually as Luke Spaur is ranked 4th in the 138 pounds weight class and Daniel Gorskikh is 12th at 170 pounds. Ankeny, meanwhile, has eight wrestlers who are ranked including 138 pounds where the Hawks’ Ben Hansen is 4th, so a likely matchup between two highly ranked wrestlers at that weight class. First bouts are scheduled to get underway at 6:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Big Ten Network Airs Chris Street Documentary

The Big Ten Network aired a special documentary about Indianola High School alum and Iowa basketball star Chris Street Wednesday evening, highlighting his tragically cut short life and the lasting impact he had on the Indianola and statewide community. Street passed away thirty years ago today in 1993 in an...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Alumni Basketball Games Start off Panthers vs Cancer

Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer last year in the Panthers vs Cancer event. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, January 21, there is a whole lot more to the event in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Looking For Conference Seeding Against Seymour Tonight

It is an important week for the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads with the Bluegrass Conference Tournament looming, the Sabers need to solidify their seeding and that begins tonight with a game against Seymour. If the girls win out, they would likely get a top four seed which would prevent them from playing on the first night of action on Saturday and they would only have to win one game to get to the semi-finals. For the boys it has been a struggle to pile up wins in the BGC, and Coach Mateo Varese knowing a Saturday game is likely looming for his guys just wants to cut down on turnovers.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames

The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Sweeps Seymour

The Twin Cedars basketball Squads got important wins in the Bluegrass Conference over Seymour on Tuesday. The girls behind a 20 points performance from Cheyanne Bruns blitzed the Warriors 48-21. The Sabers pulled away with a 15-2 run between the 1st and 2nd quarters to take control. Kisha Reed had her normal game of ten points and 13 rebounds. The boys also beat Seymour 46-36. The Sabers went on a 9-1 run early on to take control. Holden Roberts scored 14 points to lead the way. The Saber boys will learn their conference tournament seeding later this week while the girls will travel to Orient-Macksburg on Friday.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band

Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Girls Basketball Ends Losing Streak with Win Against Newton

The PCM girls basketball team put an end to their six-game losing skid Monday night with a 48-41 win against Newton. The Mustangs and Cardinals were locked in a tight matchup throughout the night, with Newton claiming the early advantage 8-7 after the first quarter. PCM’s 15-point second quarter tied the game up going into halftime, and a 13-7 third quarter advantage gave the Mustangs a 35-29 edge entering the final period. Newton clawed back to take a 41-39 lead with three minutes left in the game, but PCM ended the game on a 9-0 run to grab their first win since December 15th against Perry. Addison Steenhoek was the Mustangs top scorer in the contest with 18 points, while Tori Lindsay and Paige Steenhoek each added 10 points in the win.
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Industrial Technology Program at Career Academy of Pella Undergoing Modernization

The Pella Community School District has undergone many changes in the Industrial Technology program. Teacher Brent Ewell says the focus is changing from a “shop” based platform to one that incorporates high tech STEM curriculum and learning activities that provide exposure and alignment for students to high tech careers in industry and engineering.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Hosts Davis County Looking To Get Back On Track Tonight

After a poor night all the way around on Friday the Knoxville Basketball Squads will welcome Davis County tonight. The girls suffered a loss to Clarke in overtime in their last game and take on a Davis County team that gave them everything they wanted in Bloomfield in December. Hannah Dunkin has been Knoxville’s go to player scoring 23 points per game last week. For the boys it is a chance to get right against a team that has struggled to find its footing in the South Central Conference going 0-9 in the conference. Nothing went right for Knoxville on Friday against Clarke in a 72-55 loss and Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports tonight is a chance to get better at some things they have been needing to work on.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

District Large Group Speech is Saturday

The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy