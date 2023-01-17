The Knoxville Basketball Squads bounced back with wins over Davis County on Tuesday night heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls won another gritty contest 54-44. The Panthers started off hot five three point shots in the 1st quarter, but cooled off after that, but still was able to keep the Mustangs at arm’s length to lead by ten at the halftime break. Knoxville then hit a dry spell and allowed Davis County back in the game as the Mustangs trimmed the lead to three heading into the 4th quarter. That was when Brittany Bacorn came to the rescue as she scored 12 of her 14 points in the final 8:00 many of which were off of steals and other defensive plays. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Davis County a bit and found success in full court defense.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO