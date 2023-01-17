Read full article on original website
Central and Simpson College Basketball Teams Split Conference Doubleheader Wednesday
The first slate of American Rivers Conference play wrapped up Wednesday night, as the Simpson College women’s basketball team outlasted Central College in an 84-79 overtime victory, while the Dutch men’s squad earned a 73-64 win over the Storm, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. In the...
Pella Wrestling Teams Celebrating Senior Night Against DCG
The final home wrestling meet of the year will bring together the two teams at Pella High School for the first time in their own gymnasium. The Pella boys and girls grapplers welcome Dallas Center-Grimes for senior night festivities this evening. Pella wrestlers T.R. Putz and Logan Bruxvoort have been...
Knoxville Girls Takes On Oskaloosa Tonight
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad travels to Oskaloosa tonight to sneak in a non conference game against the Indians from the Little Hawkeye Conference. The Panthers pulled out a gritty ten point win over Davis County on Tuesday, a game that they had control in and nearly let slip away. This is an unusual and big week for the Panthers with a conference game Tuesday, a non conference test tonight and the Panthers vs. Cancer game on Saturday. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is good to have a game in the middle like this and a game that will test his team to keep them sharp.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Senior Girls Basketball Player Karlie Anderson – January 18th, 2023
Pella Christian senior girls basketball player Karlie Anderson scored a season-high 17 points Monday night to propel the Eagles to their second win of the season against Albia. She joins Tyler Crabb on the Radio Sports Page to talk about the performance and preview Pella Christian’s Little Hawkeye Conference showdown with Oskaloosa on Friday.
Three Central College Athletes Win Conference Honors
Three Central College athletes have received American Rivers Conference athlete of the week honors. Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) was selected as the field events athlete of the week for the Dutch men’s track and field squad while Abby Marr (senior, Riceville) was tabbed for the same honor for the women’s track and field squad and Grant Johnson (senior, Waukee, Van Meter HS) was named the men’s basketball player of the week.
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
Knoxville Wrestlers Battle Ankeny Tonight
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad is set for a huge challenge tonight as the Panthers, who are ranked #18 in the latest IAWrestle class 2A rankings, host class 3A #4 Ankeny. The Panthers have two wrestlers who are ranked individually as Luke Spaur is ranked 4th in the 138 pounds weight class and Daniel Gorskikh is 12th at 170 pounds. Ankeny, meanwhile, has eight wrestlers who are ranked including 138 pounds where the Hawks’ Ben Hansen is 4th, so a likely matchup between two highly ranked wrestlers at that weight class. First bouts are scheduled to get underway at 6:00.
Norwalk wrestlers fall to top-ranked Rams 59-7
Top-ranked Southeast Polk defeated Norwalk 59-7 Tuesday night in a Class 3A non-conference wrestling dual held in Norwalk. The Rams improved their overall dual record to 18-2 (unofficially), winning 12 out of 14 matches with seven pins and two major decisions. Southeast Polk’s lineup includes 10 state-ranked individuals. Norwalk,...
Knoxville Basketball Does The Double Win Against Davis County
The Knoxville Basketball Squads bounced back with wins over Davis County on Tuesday night heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls won another gritty contest 54-44. The Panthers started off hot five three point shots in the 1st quarter, but cooled off after that, but still was able to keep the Mustangs at arm’s length to lead by ten at the halftime break. Knoxville then hit a dry spell and allowed Davis County back in the game as the Mustangs trimmed the lead to three heading into the 4th quarter. That was when Brittany Bacorn came to the rescue as she scored 12 of her 14 points in the final 8:00 many of which were off of steals and other defensive plays. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Davis County a bit and found success in full court defense.
Pella Christian Homecoming Court Announced
Pella Christian High School invites alumni and the community to attend their Homecoming activities on Friday, January 27. The afternoon festivities begin at 12:30pm in the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium with chapel followed by competitions in the gymnasium that will conclude with the presentation of the homecoming court, which this year, includes:
Pella Bowlers DeNooy, Failor Earn Top Five All-Time Scores
Two Pella bowlers put together some of the best ever high scores in program history in a split with Davis County Tuesday. The Dutch boys won 2651 to 2270 and the girls fell 2147-1952. Carter Failor rolled a 471 series — including a 267 individual score. The two-game mark is...
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
Twin Cedars Sweeps Seymour
The Twin Cedars basketball Squads got important wins in the Bluegrass Conference over Seymour on Tuesday. The girls behind a 20 points performance from Cheyanne Bruns blitzed the Warriors 48-21. The Sabers pulled away with a 15-2 run between the 1st and 2nd quarters to take control. Kisha Reed had her normal game of ten points and 13 rebounds. The boys also beat Seymour 46-36. The Sabers went on a 9-1 run early on to take control. Holden Roberts scored 14 points to lead the way. The Saber boys will learn their conference tournament seeding later this week while the girls will travel to Orient-Macksburg on Friday.
Big 2nd Quarters Propel Dutch to Sweep of DMC
Both Pella basketball teams bounced back in a big way from tough losses last Friday night with a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines Christian as heard live last night on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A tenth-ranked girls won 63-39 while the boys followed with a 66-44 victory. The games had...
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
NCAA Spotlight Shines One Last Time on Central’s Hawkins
Already one of the most decorated athletes in Central College history, the spotlight shined on former quarterback Blaine Hawkins one more time last week as he received the NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award during the organization’s Honors Celebration in San Antonio, Texas. Hawkins, a 2021 Central graduate with...
Both Melcher-Dallas Squads Fall To Mormon Trail
The Melcher-Dallas basketball Squads both fell to Mormon Trail on Tuesday night. The girls fell to their Saint counterparts 59-53. Addi Wadle led a balanced effort with 19 points and Gabby Overgaard scored 17 points. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports the turnover bug bit her team. The boys fell 55-52. Owen Suntken had another solid game with 27 points. Melcher-Dallas will head to Moravia on Friday.
PCM Basketball Teams Earn Heart of Iowa Conference Sweep of Saydel Tuesday Night
The PCM basketball teams dominated the Saydel Eagles in a Heart of Iowa Conference sweep Tuesday night, as the girls won 49-39 and the boys won 70-50 in a doubleheader heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. A 22-point second quarter and 17 first half turnovers by Saydel propelled the Mustangs girls squad...
Big Ten Network Airs Chris Street Documentary
The Big Ten Network aired a special documentary about Indianola High School alum and Iowa basketball star Chris Street Wednesday evening, highlighting his tragically cut short life and the lasting impact he had on the Indianola and statewide community. Street passed away thirty years ago today in 1993 in an...
Carlisle downs Norwalk in girls basketball; Warrior wrestlers set to host No. 1 Rams
Carlisle’s 37-7 mid-game run turned the tables on Norwalk Monday night as the Class 4A 8th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Warriors 55-38 in non-conference girls basketball action at Norwalk. The game was broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and also available on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel. Norwalk matched Carlisle for...
